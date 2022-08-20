Days after Kshama Bindu of Gujarat announced her plan to have India’s first ‘sologamy marriage’, television actress Kanishka Soni followed suit. The actor best known for starring in the TV shows Pavitra Rishta and Diya Aur Baati Hum, took to Instagram on August 6 to announce that she has married herself.

“Married to myself 😃❤️ since I fulfilled all my dreams on my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF😍 💕 answer to all questions I am getting 😄🤗🎸🎤🎼 I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar 🎸 I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you”, the actress had written in her Instagram post as she shared pictures of herself wearing mangalsutra and sindoor.

Soon after the post went viral, social media users started questioning her for her decision to pursue sologamy. Recently, the actress posted another post where she responded to the people who called her out for disrespecting Indian culture by marrying herself instead of a man.

She wrote in her caption, “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my self marriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture and here is my POV, that’s why I chose to live in solitude. Marriage is not about sex, it’s about love and honesty one seeks for and I have lost that faith, so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on google trending and in news though… it wasn’t my intention.” She added, “It is a decision made by my full heart and soul with full conscious mind and I am happy that I am in USA now and focusing on my career.”

Kanishka Soni, who completed her MBA in Finance from the University of Mumbai, started her career in 2007 when she participated in a singing reality show Bathroom Singer and was a guest contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Kanishka then featured in a Tamil movie Pathaveram Kodi in 2013, and went on to do films like Devaraya and Yuvrajayam. She has also acted in TV shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Pavitra Rishta, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.

India’s first sologamy: Gujarat girl Kshama Bindu marries herself

Interestingly, this is the second such recent marriage in the country where a woman has chosen to marry herself. In June this year, Kshama Bindu, from Gujarat, grabbed headlines when she announced that she had married herself.

Kshama Bindu had ‘married herself’ with all the rituals including Haldi and Mehendi. She has also shared the visuals of the same from her Instagram handle.

Kshama Bindu had declared that she will marry herself on 11th June in a temple. However, in response to criticism on social media, she decided to have the ceremony sooner than planned. Bindu married herself, complete with Mehendi and Haldi rites. This was the first sologamy marriage in India. After finishing the wedding rites, she thanked everyone in a video message on Facebook. Bindu expressed her appreciation for the encouragement and support she had received.