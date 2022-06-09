Kshama Bindu of Gujarat was recently in the news when she announced her plan to have India’s first ‘sologamy marriage’. The 24-year-old Kshama Bindu has ‘married herself’ with all the rituals including Haldi and Mehendi. She has also shared the visuals of the same from her Instagram handle.

Kshama Bindu had declared that she will marry herself on 11th June in a temple. However, in response to criticism on social media, she decided to have the ceremony sooner than planned. Bindu has married herself, complete with Mehendi and Haldi rites. This is the first sologamy marriage in India. After finishing the wedding rites, she thanked everyone in a video message on Facebook. Bindu expressed her appreciation for the encouragement and support she has received.

Kashma Bindu said, “I would like to thank everyone who has messaged me, congratulated me, and given me the power to fight for what I believed in.”

Bindu’s decision to ‘marry herself’ sparked outrage, with some leaders opposing the act. While some argued that self-marriage is against Hinduism, others term it a foolish decision.

Milind Deora, Congress leader, condemned the sologamy marriage as another example of ‘wokeness’ bordering on insanity. While many people opposed her, Bindu had little support from others. “We live in a country where women born under the influence of Mars must marry banana plants, peepal trees, dogs, and clay pots so their negative influence is not transferred to their future husbands,” said Mario de Penha, a PhD candidate at Rutgers University. He further said, “If ‘wokeness’ is insanity, what do you describe these customary behaviours as?”

Bindu claims she got the idea for sologamy from the Canadian Netflix series ‘Anne with an E,’ and she sees it as a self-dedication. Earlier when she announced her decision, Kshama Bindu had said, “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So I decided to marry myself. Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country. Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for yourself. It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding.”