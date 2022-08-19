On Thursday 18th August 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the DGPs of border states, especially West Bengal and Bihar, as well as Jharkhand, to keep a close eye on changing demographics in respective areas. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference held in New Delhi. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, emphasized national security, saying the objective is to “fight for the future of the nation and the youths,” and he asked all states to work together in this mission.

Amit Shah also shared this in a tweet in which he wrote, “The two-day National Security Strategies Conference concluded today. Deliberations were held on challenges like narco-trafficking, demographic changes in border areas, and cyber fraud. Urged all the states that the issues related to national security should be our top priority.”

The minister claimed that since 2014, PM Narendra Modi has altered the DGP Conference’s focus to place more emphasis on bolstering domestic security and utilizing technology to address new issues. He said, “A system has been developed in the country for the first time in the form of the National Automated Identification System (NAFIS). We should percolate it down to the grassroots in addition to regular district-level meetings of coordination committees.”

The two-day security conference explored themes such as Maoist overground workers and front organizations, counter-terrorism tactics, radicalization, counter-drone technology, cyber and media surveillance, and upcoming concerns related to 5G technology. He said, “It is the responsibility of the DGPs of states to bring all technical and strategic information in their states, especially in the border districts, and share with others.”

According to the minister, the government has made great progress in addressing three major concerns related to internal security: terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, different extremist organizations in the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism. He said, “Under the leadership of Modiji, we enacted many new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation, and made optimum use of technology.”

Shah stated that the government is willing to dismantle the network of smuggling syndicates and determine the source and destination via rigorous investigation. He said that the central government is creating a record of all sorts of crimes that will be communicated instantaneously with all intelligence and security organizations for enhancing cooperation. This will be accomplished through the use of 5G technology.

Underlining the importance of sharing the crime records amongst various law enforcement agencies, Amit Shah said that the fundamental concept of a contemporary intelligence agency should not be “need to know,” but “need to share,” as we will not succeed until we modify our methodology.