A 13-year-old girl student in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been harassed by a 19-year-old medical store owner Danish, as per reports. The accused person has been booked by police for molestation under the POCSO Act and anti-conversion law. This case of love jihad is from Budhi Barlai village under the Kshipra police station area, about 30 km from Indore.

The girl has alleged that the accused had approached her by identifying himself with a fake Hindu name and started blackmailing her by taking photographs with her. The girl has also alleged that attempts were being made to get her converted.

19-year-old Danish, who lives in the village Budhi Barlai, owns a medical store in the area. The minor girl had once come to buy some medicines from his store when Danish managed to obtain her phone number and started grooming her for a relationship.

Later, Danish started messaging the girl. While talking he started pressurizing the girl to get married. He had befriended the minor girl posing to be a Hindu. Eventually, Danish managed to come close to the girl and had obtained her private photographs, which he used to blackmail her further, as per reports.

As per the complaint, Danish had started calling the girl by a Muslim name and was trying to force her to get converted and marry him, due to which the girl was under severe mental stress.

When the girl finally narrated her ordeal to her family members, they contacted a local Hindu organisation and nabbed Danish at the meeting place where he had called the girl to meet. The police have registered a case against him under various sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code), POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offence), and the anti-conversion act of Madhya Pradesh. SDPO of the Sanver police station Pankaj Dixit said that a case is booked against the youth for molestation and other charges under various sections.