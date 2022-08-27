Saturday, August 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMeghalaya: Bangladeshi nationals, Misba Uddin and Badrul Alom, arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border for...
News Reports
Updated:

Meghalaya: Bangladeshi nationals, Misba Uddin and Badrul Alom, arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border for aiding illegal infiltration

"We have arrested two Bangladesh nationals who were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals to India in the past couple of months through the Kuliang-Ratacherra axis,” said SP Dhanoa. Dhanoa stated that a case has been filed and that an investigation is underway.

OpIndia Staff
Meghalaya: 2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested along international border
Image credit: Times of India
5

According to media reports, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Misba Uddin (31) and Badrul Alom (30) were detained by a joint police-BSF team.

Operating on information that a group of Bangladeshi nationals had been observed in the jungle next to the unfenced international border at Pyrtakuna village on Friday, the squad detained the duo while others fled back to Bangladesh, said Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa. He stated that both of the arrested people were from the village of Darponagar in Bangladesh.

“We have arrested two Bangladesh nationals who were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals to India in the past couple of months through the Kuliang-Ratacherra axis,” said SP Dhanoa. Dhanoa stated that a case has been filed and that an investigation is underway.

Misba Uddin is also wanted in many other crimes in Meghalaya, according to Dhanoa. Meanwhile, the two Bangladeshi nationals have been charged under the Foreigners Act. A 443-kilometre international border separates Meghalaya from Bangladesh, 20% of which is unfenced because of the treacherous terrain.

Karnataka police apprehended seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the Ramanagara districts in July of this year. The Bangladeshi nationals were fraudulently residing in Karnataka and working at Link App Garments in Basvanapura village. Fake Indian IDs were unearthed with Bangladeshi nationals. The arrested illegal Bangladeshis were identified as Sohail Rana, Zulfiqar, Ujjal, Munazil, Mussa Shaik, Raheem, and Arif.

In October 2021, the Assam Police apprehended ten Bangladeshi nationals near the Assam-Tripura border at Churaibari, under the Bazaricherra police watch post. The Bangladeshis were apprehended on three consecutive occasions during routine vehicle inspections. The illegal immigrants admitted to working in several places in southern India and having previously travelled there from the Barak Valley.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Puri Shankaracharya didn’t allow Dalit MP to touch his feet’: Dalit lawmaker busts viral claim, demands strict action against fake news peddlers

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand: As Hemant Soren waits for his disqualification order, the CM and UPA MLAs leave Ranchi in buses, claim they are going for a...

OpIndia Staff -

Mallikarjun Kharge says they would force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief again, a day after Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed him for party’s downfall

OpIndia Staff -

Chennai: Drunk man makes hoax bomb threat, Indigo’s Dubai-bound flight carrying 180 passengers delayed, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

What is wrong with being a ‘chaprasi’: As Congress leader Manish Tewari uses the term derogatorily, can Rahul Gandhi explain why Congress leaders keep...

Amit Kelkar -

Congress leader Siddaramiah invited to Chinese event to oppose ‘US imperialism’, claims he had ‘refused to attend’ after outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Sonali Phogat murder: Two more arrested, Goa club owner and a drug peddler, police say she was drugged before the murder

OpIndia Staff -

Why is the cover of Sai Deepak’s new book ‘India, Bharat and Pakistan’ green? Here is what the author said

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal SSC Scam: Relative of Partha Chatterjee arrested, once a house painter, Prasanna Kumar Roy now owns hotels in Dubai, Puri and Uttarakhand

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man and his wife from Lucknow, who reconverted to Hinduism, get death threats in the name of Mukhtar Ansari

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,264FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com