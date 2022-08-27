Meghalaya: 2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested along international border

According to media reports, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Misba Uddin (31) and Badrul Alom (30) were detained by a joint police-BSF team.

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Meghalaya https://t.co/BV2jSKSu7k pic.twitter.com/pGq21uBRlG — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 27, 2022

Operating on information that a group of Bangladeshi nationals had been observed in the jungle next to the unfenced international border at Pyrtakuna village on Friday, the squad detained the duo while others fled back to Bangladesh, said Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa. He stated that both of the arrested people were from the village of Darponagar in Bangladesh.

“We have arrested two Bangladesh nationals who were actively aiding and abetting the illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals to India in the past couple of months through the Kuliang-Ratacherra axis,” said SP Dhanoa. Dhanoa stated that a case has been filed and that an investigation is underway.

Misba Uddin is also wanted in many other crimes in Meghalaya, according to Dhanoa. Meanwhile, the two Bangladeshi nationals have been charged under the Foreigners Act. A 443-kilometre international border separates Meghalaya from Bangladesh, 20% of which is unfenced because of the treacherous terrain.

Karnataka police apprehended seven illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the Ramanagara districts in July of this year. The Bangladeshi nationals were fraudulently residing in Karnataka and working at Link App Garments in Basvanapura village. Fake Indian IDs were unearthed with Bangladeshi nationals. The arrested illegal Bangladeshis were identified as Sohail Rana, Zulfiqar, Ujjal, Munazil, Mussa Shaik, Raheem, and Arif.

In October 2021, the Assam Police apprehended ten Bangladeshi nationals near the Assam-Tripura border at Churaibari, under the Bazaricherra police watch post. The Bangladeshis were apprehended on three consecutive occasions during routine vehicle inspections. The illegal immigrants admitted to working in several places in southern India and having previously travelled there from the Barak Valley.