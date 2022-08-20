On Saturday, the Mumbai Police received a threat message from a Pakistani phone number saying that a 26/11-like terrorist attack would be executed in the city. The message was sent on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police traffic control room. The Mumbai Police is investigating the matter and has put the security agencies on alert.

According to the reports, the WhatsApp message talked about reviving memories of the 26/11 attack when 10 terrorists belonging to LeT had entered the city and executed a series of attacks that lasted for almost four days. The threat message received by the Mumbai Police from a Pakistan-based number stated that the probable attack would be executed by six people.

While the Police have lodged an investigation into the matter, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has advised the state government to take the threat seriously and launch an investigation.

To note, the incident comes a couple of days after a suspicious boat containing 3 AK-47 guns, explosives, and other ammunition was found at Harihareshwar Beach. The Raigad Police had immediately informed the security agencies and had sounded alert in the nearby coastal area. Though a potential terror threat was ruled out, a detailed investigation is being carried out by the ATS and Raigad Police.

Later, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that the boat belonged to an Australian citizen. “Boat’s engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and the administration have been instructed to be prepared”, he was quoted.

The Mumbai Police today were seen investigating the matter in the Nariman Point area after it received a threatening message warning of a ’26/11′ like terror attack in the city. The 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks that started on 26 November 2008 in which 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani Islamist terrorist organization, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai over four days. As many as 175 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the deadly attack.