Thursday, August 18, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Suspicious boat carrying weapons including AK-47 found abandoned along the Raigad coast, high alert sounded

The district administration has also informed Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) regarding the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Boat carries weapons including rifles like AK-47 (Source- Maharashtra Times)
38

On Thursday, a high alert was issued along the coastal area of Maharashtra after a suspicious boat carrying weapons was found abandoned on the beach of Harihareshwar, Raigad. The Police and the security agencies immediately reached the spot to conduct a preliminary investigation into the case.

According to the reports the boat, which is now in the custody of the security agencies, was full of weapons which included rifles like AK-47 and other explosives. The residents of Raigad district and the nearby areas are also concerned after the incident. However, the police are trying to pacify and control the situation. The officers have asked the residents to not believe in the rumors and stay calm instead.

The collector of Raigad, Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, elaborating on the incident said that people are scared since the incident was first reported. “There is no need to be scared. If you come across any suspicious thing or person, please inform the department so that further action can be taken in the interest of the safety of all”, he said addressing the people of Raigad and nearby areas.

To note, the police are investigating to know the details of the boat that was found abandoned in the water with weapons. The police stated that there was no person on board the boat. The papers and materials recovered from the boat are being inspected by the Police. The district administration has also informed Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) regarding the incident.

Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare also highlighted the severity of the threat and said, “This is serious. Earlier in 1993 similar suspicious boat was discovered and we all know what happened after that. In this case, proper investigation is required and even the center needs to look into the matter”, he said. “I will raise this issue. I don’t want to hamper the investigation. Let people of Raigad know the truth cause their security is in question”, he added.

Reports mention that the weapons discovered from the boat are dismantled and are of no use to anyone. A team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad is also leaving Mumbai for Alibaug and ATS chief Vinit Agrawal is accompanying the team. Further, the bomb squad has also been rushed to the spot.

