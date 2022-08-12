Mumbai police are all set to question Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on August 22 on a complaint regarding hurting the sentiments of women. The complaint against the actor was registered by a woman after the nude photoshoot of the actor went viral.

A Mumbai Police squad visited actor Ranveer Singh’s house on Friday, 12th August 2022, to serve him with a summon to appear at the police station for questioning. However, since the actor is out of the city, Mumbai Police will deliver him the summon on August 16.

Lalit Tekchandani, an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) situated in the east Mumbai suburb of Chembur, and a woman lawyer submitted a complaint at the Chembur police station against his nude photoshoot. On July 26, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the actor for allegedly sharing images from his nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine on his Instagram account. Ranveer Singh has been charged under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 67 A of the Information Technology Act.

A senior officer said, “We will be recording his statement in connection with the FIR registered by the Chembur police station as a part of our probe in the case.” The complainant, Lalit Tekchandani, stated in his complaint that on July 24, a friend forwarded him the photographs Ranveer Singh had uploaded on Instagram and Twitter. He claimed that when he zoomed in on one of the photos, he saw the actor’s private parts were visible. The photo quickly went viral.

He added, “Our country is a land of culture and such photos could influence children who have a ‘craze’ for movie actors and actresses.” He said that after more research, he discovered that Singh had done the photo shoot for Paper Magazine and would make a lot of money from it. Tekchandani further stated that the photoshoot will motivate young people who are trying to get into the film business to take similar steps in order to acquire wealth and recognition.

According to the NGO’s office-bearer, the actor’s photos offended women in general and insulted their modesty. The lawyer’s plea also sought a case against Ranveer Singh on the basis of attempting to offend women’s modesty. The nude photographs of Ranveer Singh were taken by Paper magazine. In the photos, the actor appears naked as he poses on a Turkish rug. His photo shoot was inspired by Burt Reynolds, who performed a similar nude pictorial for Cosmopolitan magazine.