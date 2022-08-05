Days after the nude photoshoot of Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh for Paper Magazine created a sensation, further inviting controversies, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Friday issued a letter to the actor urging him to take part in a similar photoshoot for them. The organization requested Ranveer to promote veganism by appearing nude for its campaign. “We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot. Hope you will ditch the pants for us, too”, the letter by PETA read.

“To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’?”, the organization asked Ranveer Singh in the letter attaching a reference image of Pamela Anderson from her nude shoot for PETA in 2011.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( #PETA) invites #RanveerSingh to ‘ditch the pants’ for their “All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan” campaign.



Will he accept it? @PetaIndia @peta @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/IF4QxauZxu — Sneha Biswas (@Realsnehabiswas) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, PETA Vice President talking about Ranveer said that the actor was a perfect candidate to encourage others to adopt a vegan diet for animal health and their health. According to the reports, with this opportunity, Ranveer would join vegetarian and vegan celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Jaoquin Pheonix, Kartik Aaryan, and many others who have teamed up with PETA to promote healthy, humane, and meat-free meals.

PETA is known for its advertisements featuring nude celebrities to promote its campaigns against animal cruelty, especially against fabrics made from fibre obtained from animals. The “I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” campaign of PETA was one such well-known campaign that featured nude celebrities, which was a campaign against fur. While the campaign officially ended in 2020 after a run of around three decades, PETA now invites common people to contribute to the campaign.

Ranveer Singh had recently stated that he has been consuming a vegan diet. According to reports, he switched to veganism in preparation for his new movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which he will reunite with Alia Bhatt, his Gully Boy co-star. He was last seen in Netflix’s interactive special ‘Ranveer vs Wild with bear Grylls’.

Since the Paper Magazine shoot, Ranveer has continuously got media attention. He has been accused of offending people’s feelings. Several complaints have also been filed against him. After the photo shoot, actor Ranveer had said to the Paper Magazine that it was easy for him to be physically naked as earlier he had given his best performances. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f**king naked. You can see my f**king soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable”, he had said.

In the midst of this, several renowned celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor, spoke out in the actor’s defence.