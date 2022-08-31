Wednesday, August 31, 2022
NCRB Crime Data 2021: Jharkhand saw maximum number of communal riots in the country

In the number of communal riots, Maharashtra stood in second place with 77 incidents, followed by Bihar with 51 incidents, Haryana with 40, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with 22 each and Assam with 17.

Communal riots Jharkhand
NCRB 2021 data showed Jharkhand faced maximum communal riots in 2021 (Representational Image: Zee News)
4

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recently released the crime statistics for the year 2021. The data showed that a total of 378 communal riots took place across the country, out of which 100 took in Jharkhand.

In the number of communal riots, Maharashtra stood in second place with 77 incidents, followed by Bihar with 51 incidents, Haryana with 40, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with 22 each and Assam with 17. If we talk about the general riots, a total of 41,066 such cases were registered across the country, out of which 1426 took place in Jharkhand.

Crime against children on the rise in Jharkhand

According to NCRB data, crimes against children are also on the rise in the state. In the year 2019, 1,674 cases of crimes against children were registered, while it increased to 1,795 in 2020 and 1,867 in 2021. A slight drop in crimes against women was seen in 2020, but it again rose in 2021. A total of 8,760 crimes against women were registered in 2019, followed by 7,630 in 2020, and 8,110 cases were registered in 2021.

Rape crimes against minors girls

As per the data, two girls below the age of six, 21 girls between the ages of six and 12, 92 between the ages of 12 and 16 and 231 between the ages of 16 and 18, became the victims of rape in Jharkhand. Nine hundred one girls between the age group, 18 to 30  and 218 women in the age group of 30 and 45 years were reportedly raped in 2021.

Acid attacks in Jharkhand

As per the data, a total of 69 acid attacks were reported in 2021, out of which two were reported in Jharkhand.

Sexual abuse cases

A total of 46,918 cases of molestation were registered across the country, out of which 69 were reported in Jharkhand. Such cases remained at an almost similar level compared to previous years. Similarly, 17,107 cases of sexual abuse were registered across the country, out of which 148 were registered in Jharkhand.

