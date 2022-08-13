Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeVarietyBooks'No information about the attack on Rushdie', says Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah
VarietyBooksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘No information about the attack on Rushdie’, says Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah

OpIndia Staff
Salman Rushdie
Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York by a person with Lebanese background (Image Source: Mix India)
3

Iran-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah claimed on Saturday, August 13, that it had no information about the brutal attack on author Salman Rushdie. This reaction came almost a day after the writer was stabbed by an Islamist named Hadi Matar aged 24. He attacked Salman Rushdie during a program when he was on the stage ahead of a talk in New York. It is notable that Salman Rushdie has been living under threats for the last 30 years after Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran issued a fatwa against him for his allegedly blasphemous novel The Satanic Verses.

Interestingly, the attacker Hadi Matar had a fake driver’s license bearing the name Hassan Mughniyah. This name is a mix of two senior officials of the terror group Hezbollah. Hezbollah’s current leader is Hassan Nasrallah while Imad Mughniyeh was a senior Hezbollah official close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani. Qassem Soleimani was assassinated by the US in January 2020 in a targeted attack in Iraq.

According to a report by the Times of India, on Saturday, a spokesperson from the Iran-backed Hezbollah stated that the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie. On the condition of anonymity, he said, “We don’t know anything about this subject so we will not comment.”

According to the Chautauqua County District Attorney, Hadi Matar, 24, was accused of attempting to murder in the second degree after stabbing author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York state. A resident of Fairview in New Jersey, Hadi, jumped onto the stage and attacked the novelist with a knife. After living in obscurity for years due to death threats, novelist Salman Rushdie remarked in an interview only weeks before he was hacked and critically injured by the assailant that his life was now relatively normal.

Salman Rushdie was taken to the hospital after the attack and had surgery. He has suffered damage to essential organs and may lose sight in one eye. Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie shared that he is still in a critical state. He added that Rushdie was being put on ventilator support and that he could not speak. “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” Wylie said.

Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses,’ released in September 1988, sparked outrage across the world among Muslims. Following the publication of his book, which Muslims deemed to be blasphemous, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa on February 14, 1989, ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie. Since then, not only has Salman Rushdie been living under a perpetual threat but the translators and publishers of his book have also been the targets of Islamists across the world.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Supreme Court showed prejudice in favour of Md Zubair and against Nupur Sharma’: Retired Justice SN Dhingra says judges have no knowledge of criminal...

OpIndia Staff -

Stabbings, gunshots, and arson: When the translators and publishers of Salman Rushdie’s book ‘The Satanic Verses’ faced vicious attacks by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -

The ‘Satanic’ saga: When Islamists ran riot in Mumbai and intimidated a Professor in Jamia Millia Islamia

OpIndia Staff -

‘Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me for getting out on duck’: New Zealander cricketer Ross Taylor makes shocking revelations in autobiography

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mid Day’ dropped veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta as a columnist for his 2015 article lampooning Aamir Khan for his anti-India statements

OpIndia Staff -

Laal Singh Chaddha: Assam CM asks Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to promote the film, says ‘don’t want focus to shift from Tiranga...

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad high court upholds the conviction of journalists and newspaper publisher in defamation case filed by a bureaucrat in 1994

OpIndia Staff -

No reservation to converts, concealing religion for marriage punishable: Stringent provisions included in new anti-conversion bill of Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over price rise: Here is how data proves his claims are wrong aimed to create inflation hysteria

OpIndia Staff -

Bar Council of India condemns Prashant Bhushan’s remarks against SC during his address to Islamist IAMC, calls it a ‘rant against the nation’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,806FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com