Hours after Salman Rushdie was brutally stabbed at Chautauqua Institution in the United States, the novelist’s agent Andrew Wylie informed that he is still in a critical state. While speaking to the New York Times, Wylie informed that Rushdie was being put on ventilator support and that he could not speak. “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” he lamented.

The author of ‘The Satanic Verses’ was reportedly provided immediate medical attention by an audience member by the name of Rita Landman. She had earlier informed that Salman Rushdie received multiple stab wounds, one to his neck and another to his abdomen.

The endocrinologist added that the renowned novelist was not receiving CPR, even though he appeared to be alive. Following initial treatment on stage, Salman Rushie was rushed to a local trauma centre.

Identification of the accused

The man involved in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie was identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar. A resident of Fairview in New Jersey, Hadi jumped onto the stage and attacked Salman Rushdie with a knife.

The accused reportedly had a pass for the event where Rushdie was invited to deliver a lecture. The police informed that the nationality and motive behind the ghastly incident are yet to be ascertained.

The authorities had also seized a backpack, belonging to the accused, from the crime scene. They claimed that the attacker might have been alone and have launched a probe to determine whether that’s the case.

As per a report by New York Times, the local police have sought help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation for determining the background and motives of Hadi Matar. On Friday (August 12), Salman Rushdie was stabbed during an event at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.

As per eyewitnesses, a man stormed the stage and begin punching and stabbing Rushdie when he was being introduced. The author fell down on the floor, and the assailant was restrained.

Rushdie came into the limelight after his book “The Satanic Verses” was banned in 1988 by a host of countries, including India which was then governed by Rajiv Gandhi, over content that Muslims considered “blasphemous”. A year later, Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of $3 million was offered to anyone who kills Rushdie after Islamists around the world targeted him for his book “The Satanic Verses”, which they said was blasphemous against Islam.