In a video making rounds on the internet, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi can be seen insulting former Indian Cricketer and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir. Netizens are criticizing Harbhajan Singh and Aaj Tak journalist Vikrant Gupta for laughing along with the Pakistani player rather than calling him out for mocking Gambhir.

Famous parody Twitter account Yo Yo Funny Singh shared the video writing, “It’s such a shame that both @vikrantgupta73 & @harbhajan_singh instead of countering Shahid Afridi, were laughing along when he was mocking a fellow Indian @GautamGambhir. Try this with Afridi for a fellow Pakistani !!”

In the video, Shahid Afridi says, “Ek Social media Par Bohot Chalti hai Meri Aur Gautam Ki Aur Gautam Ek Aisa Character Hai Jise Mere Khyaal Mein Puri Indian Team Hi Nahi Pasand Nahi Karti (A lot goes on social media between me and Gautam and Gautam is such a character that I think the entire Indian team does not like.).” Harbhajan and Vikrant burst out laughing in response to Afridi’s remarks.

Several people commented on Harbhajan and Vikrant’s reaction. A user wrote, “@harbhajan_singh brother, we expect you to speak for your former teammates when any outsider target them. Same goes for @vikrantgupta73 . This was not expected from you guys”

Another user pointed out the political opposition between Harbhajan and Gautam Gambhir. He wrote, “Shame on you @vikrantgupta73 . We can understand Bhajji’s politics. His party’s compulsion. You as a journalist, wasn’t expected from you…”

A user wrote that Harbhajan Singh donated millions to Afridi for POK cricket league and later apologized. “Harbhajan Singh donated millions to Afridi for POK cricket league and later apologized. And Vikrant is probably the worst sports journalist I have seen or heard.”

The viral video comes from a 40-minute-long interview on the Sports Tak YouTube channel prior to the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup tournament in Dubai on August 28. The interview was between Harbhajan Singh and Vikrant Gupta from India and Shahid Afridi from Sama TV in Pakistan.

It is notable that India defeated Pakistan in yesterday’s Asia Cup match in Dubai. In the Asia Cup encounter on Sunday, Hardik Pandya’s outstanding all-around play helped India defeat Pakistan by an incredible margin of five wickets. Pandya scored 33 runs off 17 balls, including the game-winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz, while Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli both scored 35 runs.