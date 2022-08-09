While the country is busy celebrating the stupendous performance of its athletes at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Congress couldn’t stop itself from using the occasion to once again target Gujarat and Gujaratis. Social media in-charge of Mahila Congress, Nattasha Sharrma, used this opportunity to say Gujaratis are only good for looting banks, and not to win medals.

As the Indian contingent returned from Birmingham after a highly successful games, Nattasha Sharrma took to her Twitter account and taunted Gujaratis by saying, “Has anyone from “Gujarat” also returned with a Gold Medal from the games? Or are they gold medallists only in looting banks and running away?”

Screenshot of Nattasha Sharma’s tweet

So proud of her mockery of Gujaratis was Sharrma, that she chose to retweet her own tweet after a while, to ensure more people can appreciate her “wit”.

Following her tweet, many social media users noted how this is not a new phenomenon and Congress always looks to insult Gujarat and Gujaratis.

One social media user Darshan Pathak tweeted, “No wonder Gujaratis have kept @INCIndia out of power since 1995.”

With Gujarat elections barely 5 months away, some users wondered if Congress is even planning to fight the elections there with their constant targeting of Gujaratis.

Few Congress supporters also couldn’t believe that such people are running the social media for their party.

Some helpful users even tried to educate Sharma that Gujaratis have returned from the games with medals as well, including Bhavina Patel who won a Gold in her Table Tennis event. However, Sharrma doubled down on her Gujarati hate even after that by retweeting her own tweet to share it again.

वडनगर की रहने वाली गुजरात की शान पैरा खिलाड़ी भाविना पटेल ने देश के लिए टेबल टेनिस में जीता स्वर्ण।



1 साल में हुआ था पोलियो, फिर भी जारी रही जीत की जिद

This is not the first time that Congress has needlessly tried to insult Gujarat and Gujaratis. Maybe they can’t tolerate that the state hasn’t voted Congress back to power in nearly 3 decades, or maybe because the state produced Narendra Modi who decimated Congress at the national level. Whatever may be the reason, this propaganda against Gujarat stems from the very top, and Nattasha Sharrma is not the first Congress leader to target the state.