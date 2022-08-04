On Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, a controversy erupted in Agra over denying the entry of tourists to the Taj Mahal. Six tourists from Thailand visited Agra on Wednesday. When they attempted to visit the Taj Mahal, they were denied entry because they were wearing their traditional dresses.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, a group of six tourists from Thailand on Wednesday reached the facility centre at the east gate for visiting the Taj Mahal, where the CISF prevented three tourists from entering because they were wearing traditional costumes with masks and metal crowns. These tourists had come to shoot a traditional dance of Thailand at the Taj Mahal but were not allowed. The tourists were asked to keep their masks in the locker. The Thai tourists were asked to go to Dussehra Ghat instead for shooting. Accordingly, they went there, shot videos, and then left the monument. Meanwhile, one of the tourists shot a video of the whole incident.

On being stopped by CISF officials from entering the Taj Mahal, the tourists went to Dussehra Ghat to make videos, where they shot videos of dancing in traditional dresses. Shooting at the Taj Mahal requires prior permission and even after payment of shooting fees, people are allowed only to go up to the Red Sand Stone platform of the Royal Gate.

Dr. Rajkumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist of the Archeological Survey of India, said, “There was no objection to the traditional dress. Only the tourists with masks and metal crowns were prevented from going in. They were asked to keep the mask and crown in the locker. They were stopped because being an international tourist, it was being ensured that no objectionable message should be passed due to their entry. There is no prohibition on entry for a tourist wearing a particular dress.”

It is notable that on 26th April 2022, Jagadguru Paramahansacharya had come to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal but he was denied entry along with the Brahmadanda. He was allowed to enter only after keeping the Brahmadanda in the locker. Jagadguru Paramahansacharya had objected to this. There is a fixed list of permissible and prohibited items while entering the Taj Mahal.