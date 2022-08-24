In a shocking incident in West Bengal, goons allegedly linked with the Trinamool Congress Party kicked an eight-month pregnant woman in the stomach. This incident took place in north Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area on Sunday, 21st August 2022. The victim’s family had a dispute with a builder over a plot.

The injured woman is admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment. The police have arrested eight people in this case but the victim’s family has alleged that the suspected key instigators including Beleghata MLA Paresh Paul and former councilor Swapan Sammadar are not yet arrested.

Shibshankar Das, the father-in-law of the aggrieved woman, said that a group of TMC supporters allegedly broke into their house in the Narkeldanga area of north Kolkata and assaulted him and his son Dipak. Shibshankar Das admitted that his family had a dispute with a builder over a plot. The family rushed to a nearby police station to seek help but instead of getting help, they were arrested.

The matter relates to a plot that is owned by four persons, including Shibshankar Das. One builder has come forward to build a multi-story building at the site, for which the other three owners have agreed but Das is refusing. The family said that they are facing harassment for refusing the consent, and they were attached for the same reason.

Shibshankar Das said, “When we returned home after securing bail from a court, we found that my daughter-in-law was badly beaten up by the goons. Others at home were also assaulted.” According to reports, MLA Paresh Pal, councilor Papia Ghosh, and former councilor Swapan Samaddar have been named in the incident. The woman has accused the people of the neighborhood of beating her. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha protested at Narkeldanga police station in protest against the incident.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited the pregnant woman who is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He said, “I don’t know if the Hon’ble Chief Minister is ashamed or not, but I am ashamed. A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach. Why are the police there? The ‘Gunda Raj’ is going on in Kolkata. Forceful intimidation and brandishing a firearm have become normal. The police and administration are working as a syndicate with the political goons.”

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the TMC is a savage outfit and members of the party have lost all ethics. He said, “Those TMC leaders, who have been named in the case, were also accused of post-poll violence. The TMC has turned into a savage political outfit. They have lost all moral values and ethics which are followed in politics.”

Local TMC leader Swapan Sammadar said that the TMC had nothing to do with the incident. He said, “None of our party activists were involved in the assault. The allegations against us are baseless and politically motivated.” He also claimed that the arrest of eight people, including TMC supporters, exemplified police suppressing TMC workers. He said, “Some police officials are behaving in a way as if the TMC is no longer in power. as if they have become a law unto themselves.”

BJP’s Mahila Morcha protested outside the Narkeldanga police station and demanded a neutral investigation by the police in this case. The protestors said that their main complaint is against Paresh Paul and Papia Ghosh. The BJP members asked who should be held responsible for this foeticide. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this matter under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. So far, eight people are arrested in connection with this incident.