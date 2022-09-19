Sunday, September 11, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old Sarfaraz rapes and impregnates 12-year-old on the pretext of marriage in Sonbhadra, booked under POCSO Act

When her family members asked, the girl shared that the accused had assaulted her sexually multiple times under the pretext of marriage.

Sonbhadra rape
Sarfaraz raped and impregnated minor in Sonbhadra, UP (Image: Telangana Today)
On September 10, a case of grooming jihad came to light in Uttar Pradesh. Pannuganj Police arrested a 19-year-old man identified as Sarfaraz s/o Mainuddin for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. In a statement, the police said, “The girl’s uncle alleged that she is eight months pregnant. She is a student of class X and her medical examination has been done. The medical report is awaited. Things would be clear once we get the medical report.”

A Police complaint was filed by the maternal uncle of the victim against the youth on Friday evening. Based on the complaint, an FIR against Sarfaraz was filed under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The police officer investigating the case told Indian Express, “The survivor had been staying at her maternal uncle’s home after her mother passed away around seven years back. The accused used to visit the girl’s house to meet her uncle. Around three days back, the survivor complained of stomach ache and she was taken to hospital, where the doctors told her that she is pregnant.”

When her family members asked, the girl shared that the accused had assaulted her sexually multiple times under the pretext of marriage.

According to a Zee News report, the victim’s parents are no more and she lives with her grandparents. Sarfaraz was his uncle’s friend and often visited the house. He lured the victim on the pretext of marriage and raped her several times. As a result, the victim got pregnant but the family did not reveal the information to anyone. However, later the locals in the village came to know about it.

The victim’s family said the family of the accused offered marriage of the two on the condition that the victim would convert and get married as per Islam. However, the victim refused to accept it. A month later the alleged compromise was offered, and the family filed a complaint against Sarfaraz. OpIndia accessed the complaint filed with the Police in which the grandfather of the victim said when he tried to talk to Sarfaraz about the matter, he threatened to kill him.

The Hindu organizations in the region said similar incidents have happened in the past. They added the inspector handling the case was not sensitive about the matter. They demanded justice for the victim and threatened to protest if action was not taken.

The Police said they have arrested the accused and further investigation into the case is underway.

