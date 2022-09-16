A 63-year-old man from Saudi Arabia, Abu Abdullah, nicknamed as ‘polygamist of the century’ revealed on September 10 that he had married 53 women in his life and does not plan to remarry. The man said that he decided to marry these many women in the hopes of looking for “peace and stability” and not for seeking “personal pleasure”.

The story gained attention after Abu’s video went viral over the internet. Netizens shared the video extensively, some interacting with him and praising him, while others reacted by saying what he did was nothing to be proud of and chastised him.

The man identified as Abu Abdullah was interviewed by Saudi-owned media company MBC where he stated that he performed his first marriage at the age of 20. He back then married a girl who was six years younger than him. “When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children. But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision”, Abdullah was quoted.

This action did not end his hunt for the right lady for him. Abdullah revealed that when complications arose between his first and second spouses, he opted to marry for the third and fourth time, finally divorcing his first two marriages.

He also claimed to have treated all of his wives properly and acknowledged that, while the majority of his wives were Saudi women, he had married international ladies as well. Abdullah married in other places to guard himself against vices while on work vacations abroad for three to four months.

Abdullah also meanwhile said that the shortest out of his 53 marriages lasted only a single night. “Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one”, he suggested. Abdullah is now married to a woman and plans to marry no other lady in the future.