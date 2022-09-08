Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeNews Reports8 Goa Congress MLAs join BJP while Rahul Gandhi walks in Kerala for 'Bharat...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

8 Goa Congress MLAs join BJP while Rahul Gandhi walks in Kerala for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

With the shift of eight MLAs, Congress has reduced to three MLAs in the state. BJP, which has 20 MLAs out of 25 MLAs of NDA, is set to improve its number. Reports of Congress MLAs leaving the party came at the time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying out his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' The eight 'rebels' also had a meeting with the Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

OpIndia Staff
Goa Congress MLAs shifted to BJP
Eight MLAs of Goa Congress joined BJP on September 14 (Image: ANI)
4

On September 14, eight out of eleven MLAs of Congress in Goa, including former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat and leader of opposition Michael Lobo are set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as per reports.

With the shift of eight MLAs, Congress has reduced to three MLAs in the state. BJP, which has 20 MLAs out of 25 MLAs of NDA, is set to improve its number. Reports of Congress MLAs leaving the party came at the time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on the “mission” to “jodo” India via his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ The eight ‘rebels’ also had a meeting with the Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

As per reports, Lobo had a crucial meeting with the members of the Congress Legislature Party and resolved to merge with BJP. Other leaders joining BJP are Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes. In July this year, the Congress party removed Michael Lobo from the position of the leader of opposition in the Goa state legislative assembly hours after rumours of him leaving the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Notably, before the reports came out about the shift, Congress leader Manish Tiwari had hinted ‘something was cooking’ in Goa. He said in a Tweet, “A cuckoo bird is chiming. Something is apparently cooking in an erstwhile Portuguese Territory. Does not smell good! Hope the cuckoo bird is wrong.”

In January 2022, those who contested the elections on Congress ticket had taken an oath in front of the Gods to remain loyal to the party.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Goa Congress leaders broke away from the party and joined BJP. In July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs shifted to BJP. As a result, BJP became the single largest party allowing them to toss away the coalition partner Goa Forward Party. At present, Goa Forward Party has only one MLA in the assembly who sits in the opposition under UPA’s banner.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,227FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com