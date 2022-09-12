On September 12, Ahmedabad Police refuted the claims made by Aam Aadmi Party that its office was raided on Sunday. The Police said, “News has come to light from social media that Ahmedabad Police went to raid Aam Aadmi Party office. No such raid was conducted by Ahmedabad Police.”

कल आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस द्वारा रेड करने में आई, ऐसा समाचार सोशल मीडिया से ज्ञात हुआ है.

*इस प्रकार का कोई रेड अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस के द्वारा करने में नहीं आई है* — Ahmedabad Police 👮‍♀️અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 12, 2022

Earlier, AAP Gujarat Chief Isudan Gadhvi has claimed in a tweet that as soon as AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal reached Ahmedabad, Gujarat Police raided the AAP office. He further claimed after searching for two hours, the Police found nothing. “They said they will come back,” Gadhvi had claimed.

Several AAP leaders quoted Gadhvi and lashed out at the ruling party BJP. Arvind Kejriwal said, “The BJP has been badly shaken by the immense support it is getting from the people of Gujarat. A storm is blowing in Gujarat in favour of “AAP”. After Delhi, now started raiding in Gujarat too. Nothing was found in Delhi, and nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are staunch honest and patriotic people.”

AAP’s MLA from Delhi Dilip K Pandey said, “This time the people of Gujarat will thrash the BJP, which is sitting at the peak of restlessness and fury. BJP, steeped in arrogance, has now understood this. Now the goons, the cops are after @AAPGujarat!”

AAP leader Atishi said, “BJP’s people are scared by the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal! They think that CBI, ED and Police will scare us. But they do not know that the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal have come out with a shroud on their heads; Neither are we going to be afraid nor are we going to stop! Will bring change in the country!”

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “As the Gujarat elections are approaching, the fear of the BJP is increasing. BJP’s only goal in the Gujarat elections is to stop Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Aam Aadmi Party by any means. I want to ask BJP why are you so afraid of Kejriwal Ji?”

While the AAP leaders and supporters were busy lashing out at Ahmedabad Police and BJP, it turned out that no raid was conducted by Ahmedabad Police at AAP’s office. It is notable that Gadhvi made the claims without any photographic or video evidence. Instead of providing any proof, Gadhvi quoted Ahmedabad Police and further claimed that three Police officers came without notice or warrant. He said it was a tactic to scare AAP workers in Gujarat.

It is unclear if the Ahmedabad Police is planning to initiate any legal action against AAP for spreading fake news.