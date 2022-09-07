On 7th September 2022, a poster with a threat note written on it was found pasted on the wall of the Shahi Jama mosque in the qila area of Bareilly. On Wednesday, when the Muslims in the locality arrived to offer their morning prayers, they were stunned to see the letter pasted on the wall of the mosque. The letter threatens to bomb Jama Masjid and kill Imam Khurshid Alam. A complaint has been registered in connection to this against an unknown accused in the qila police station of Bareilly.

The threat note in the poster said, “A bomb will be placed in the mosque on any Friday. This Imam should be removed, stay away from the mosque, Khurshid Alam should be removed, otherwise, he will be shot.”

The matter has been taken seriously by the Masjid Intezamia Committee. In this regard, the manager of the mosque, Dr. Abdul Nafees Khan, has given a complaint to the qila police station in charge and demanded action.

Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan is the chief of the Intezamiya Masajid Committee. He appealed to the people to maintain peace. He said, “Police are investigating the case. It is expected that those who created a panic by threatening to bomb the mosque and threatening to kill Imam Khurshid Alam will be arrested.”

Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam said that this incident seems to have taken place very early in the morning, and an unknown person put up such a poster. He said, “We found out after several hours when someone came and told. This is an attempt to spoil the harmony.”

The police officials tightened security arrangements around Jama Masjid and soon a police force was also deployed there. The search operation was conducted by the dog squad team in the presence of CO (second) Ashish Pratap Singh. However, no information could be found during this time.