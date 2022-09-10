A picture of Mohammed Ikram, a coaching operator from Madipur in Muzaffarpur, who is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going viral on social media. With the suspect Mohammed Ikram, the Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA from Kanti and deputy minister in the state government Israil Mansuri is also seen in this picture. The NIA raided the coaching class of Mohammed Ikram on 8th September 2022. The photo has since then gone viral.

On Thursday, the NIA raided Ikram’s coaching centre. From there, some papers, and laptops, were seized and taken away by the team. The NIA team was conducting raids in several districts and states in connection with the Patna terror module case. A total of two places were raided in Muzaffarpur, one in Khaliknagar Gaurihar in Sakra, and the other at Madipur in Muzaffarpur.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, when minister Israil Mansuri was asked about this photo, he said he did not know the accused. He further said, “Many people come, take a photograph with me and go. Ever since I became the minister, people are rushing to get a photograph. Some of them even ask me to put a hand on their shoulder. Now, whom will you identify in such a crowd?”

On the other hand, the intelligence agency has also sent a confidential report to the police headquarters regarding the raid. It has given information about the profession of the accused. According to sources, the intelligence agency has also attached the said picture in its report. However, this picture is said to be several months old. The intelligence department is also investigating the veracity of the said picture.

Majrul Islam, the main accused named in the Phulwari Sharif case, is suspected to have fled to Nepal. In this case, the NIA and Phulwari Sharif police have raided his house once before. However, specific information could not be found in the house. This time, his sister-in-law Zarina Khatoon’s bank passbook has been seized and taken away by the team.