A day after the Punjab government announced that German luxury car maker BMW has decided to set up an automobile part manufacturing plant in the state, the company has denied taking any such decision. In a press release issued today, BMW said, “BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.”

The company said that “BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country,” and it has no plans to make additional investment for a new plant in Punjab.

The company also said in its press release, “Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group’s activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100% subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region).”

BMW statement denying agreeing to set up a new plant in Punjab

BMW’s denial comes after the Punjab government had claimed in a statement that during his ongoing Germany visit, CM Bhagwant Mann has secured an investment from BMW as the company has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state. It was claimed that a decision for this investment was taken during Mann’s visit to BMW headquarters in Munich today.

The Punjab govt claimed that after Mann ‘showcased the Punjab government’s exemplary work to promote industry in the state’, BMW group agreed to set up its auto component unit in state. The statement added that it will be the second plant of BMW in India, after the existing one in Chennai.

The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state pic.twitter.com/dzDVneQdRD — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) September 13, 2022

CM Bhagwant Mann had said that the BMW unit will give a major boost to the industrial growth of Punjab and create jobs. The CM also invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the e-mobility sector.