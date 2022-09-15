Thursday, September 15, 2022
Canada: Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto vandalised, defaced with pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans

“We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the High Commission of India in Ottawa Tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto vandalsied by Khalistani terrorists
Swaminarayan Temple attacked by Khalistani extremists. Image courtesy: dreamstime
53

On Wednesday, in an unprovoked attack, some Khalistani terrorists defaced BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto with anti-India slogans. Several videos circulating on social media showed slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ painted on the walls of the temple.

Indian High Commission in Ottawa, on Thursday, condemned the acts of vandalism at the BAPs Swaminarayan Temple and urged the Canadian authorities to take necessary action. 

Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton voiced his disappointment with the vandalism. “This type of hatred has no place in Canada’s GTA. Let’s hope that the criminals involved are promptly brought to justice,” he tweeted.

Canadian MP Chandra Arya demands action against those targeting Hindu temples

According to Chandra Arya, a Canadian Member of Parliament, Hindu Canadians are rightfully concerned about the hate crime targeting Hindu temples. “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned,” Arya said in a tweet.

This is not the first case in which Hindu temples have been targeted by extremists in Canada. In February this year, six Hindu temples were attacked in Toronto.

The attackers stole money from donation boxes as well as ornaments from the stolen idols. The attacks on the temples began on January 15, with an unsuccessful break-in at the Shri Hanuman Mandir in Brampton, a GTA town. The miscreants tried again and have since gone on a tirade.

