Sunday, September 18, 2022
Updated:

Chandigarh University: Eight girls attempt suicide after a classmates leaks nude videos of almost 60 students, probe underway

As per reports, the girl who filmed her hostel mates while taking a bath, sent those videos to a man in Simla who uploaded the videos on social media and made them viral.

OpIndia Staff
Nude videos of over 60 female students leaked in Chandigarh University
A female student of Chandigarh University leaked nude videos of over 60 female students (Representational Image)
17

On September 17, a shocking incident occurred at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab, where a female student allegedly leaked nude videos of over 60 female students taking baths in the hostel. Following the information of leaked videos reached the students, eight of them tried to commit suicide. Reports suggest one of the female students whose video was leaked has died. However, the Police denied the reports of death so far.

SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said, “There were some rumours that multiple videos were made by the accused. We are investigating the matter. There are no reports of any death so far. I would like to urge everyone not to spread rumours.” When asked about the leaked videos on social media, SSP said the Police are collecting evidence, and he would brief the media once he has more information on the matter.

As the students of the University came to know about the incident, they gathered outside its gates and started protests while demanding justice for the victims. As per reports, the girl who leaked the videos has been arrested by the Police, and a probe into the matter is underway. The girl was sending the videos to a boy in Shimla who leaked the videos on social media.

A case has been registered against the accused girl under Sections 354C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act at the Gharuan Police station. The Police said in a statement that the accused is a first-year MBA student at the University.

Following the reports of massive protests, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting students to maintain law and order.

He tweeted, “I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society.”

Female students learned about the leaked videos

The girl who leaked the videos allegedly sent them to a person from Shimla who uploaded the videos on social media platforms. Some of the girls came to know about the videos and caught the culprit. There are videos of the accused where she accepted that she made the videos and sent them to a man from Shimla. Upon questioning her, they found out that she recorded a video of around 60 girls.

Hundreds of students reached campus on Saturday night after the authorities at the University allegedly tried to suppress the matter. However, it is unclear if the reports of university authorities trying to cover up the incident were true or not.

As the students were agitated, the authorities called the Police. Reportedly students got irked when the Police tried to disperse the crowd and overturned PCR vans. The Police had to use lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Chandigarh University is a private University located in Mohali. It is not the Central Government-funded Panjab University that is located in Chandigarh.

