In a significant development ensuring further elimination of violence in Assam, today the centred signed peace agreements with eight tribal militant organisations in Delhi in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah. The tripartite agreements were signed among the central government, the Assam government, and the militant groups.

The eight groups that returned to mainstream include five Adivasi militant groups and 3 splinter groups. The five main groups that signed the agreement are Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People’s Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) and Santhal Tiger Force (STF).

On the other hand, the other 3 organisations are splinter groups of BCF, AANLA and ACMA.

Cadres of these militant groups surrendered their weapons in 2012, and are living in designated camps since then. A total of 1,182 members of the groups had laid down their arms that year.

Apart from Ammit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officials of Assam govt and union home ministry were present on the occasion.

Calling it a historic agreement, Amit Shah said that it is another milestone towards PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful North East. He informed that with this agreement, 1182 armed cadres have agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process.

The agreement also provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of armed cadres and measures for the welfare of the tea garden workers. The home minister informed that a Special development package of Rs.1000 crore, Rs.500 crore each by Govt. of India and Govt. of Assam, will be provided over a period of five years for the development of infrastructure in Adivasi inhabited villages/areas.

The agreement also provides for the setting up of an Adivasi Welfare and Development Council by the Government of Assam with the objective of fulfilling the political, economic and educational aspirations; protecting, preserving and promoting social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities.

During the meeting, Amit Shah said that the central govt has decided to end all border disputes among states in North East and sign agreements with all armed militant groups in the region by 2024. He also added that the development of the region will be accelerated to make it at par with the rest of the country.

He said that Modi govt fulfils all the promises made, and so far 93% of the promises made in all agreements signed with various groups have been fulfilled, and assured the groups that signed the accord today that the promises made to them will also be realised in letter and spirit.

Amit Shah said that the central govt is working towards making North East and Assam drug-free, terrorism-free and dispute-free. He further said that PM Modi has given the vision of developing the eight north-eastern states as Astha Lakshmi, and the govt is committed work towards that goal.

“I’m sure today’s historic pact that promises adequate rehabilitation of the once misguided youth will usher in a new era of peace in Assam,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet. He called the signing of the peace agreement a historic moment, and said that it is another milestone Assam has achieved due to caring guidance of PM Narendra Modi and special initiatives of home minister Amit Shah.

The CM said that today’s historic pact that promises adequate rehabilitation of the once misguided youth will usher in a new era of peace in Assam.

Except ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah and Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all other armed militant groups that were active in Assam have laid down their arms and signed peace agreements with the government.

In 2020, cadres of all factions of the Bodo militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) had surrendered their arms, and a tripartite agreement was signed in presence of Amit Shah. The agreement had ended almost three decades long violent protests demanding a separate state for the Bodo community, as the militants returned to mainstream accepting the greater powers given to the Bodoland Territorial Council that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region established under 6th Schedule of The Constitution of India.

After that, various peace agreements were signed with Tiwa Liberation Army, United Gorkha People’s Organisations, Kuki Tribal Union militants, etc.