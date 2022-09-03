On Saturday, the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit President Gopal Italia for defaming BJP leaders and also inducing people to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity. The FIR was registered by Gujarat Police at Umra Police Station in Surat.

According to the reports, AAP’s Gujarat Chief also used derogatory language against Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil and Minister Harsh Sanghavi during a rally that was conducted ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The FIR has been registered under sections 469, 500 (punishment for defamation), 504, 505(1) B of the IPC.

Surat | FIR registered against Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia at Umra PS for allegedly using derogatory language against Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil & minister Harsh Sanghavi during a rally. Sec 469, 500 (punishment for defamation), 504, 505(1) B invoked. Crime Branch is probing. — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

Reportedly, the FIR was filed by the Gujarat Police based on the complaint registered by a citizen named Pratap Chodvadiya. In his complaint against Italia, Chodvadiya stated that the AAP chief intentionally insulted the BJP leaders. “He (Italia) called BJP the party of goons and incited the public by stating that AAP would take revenge for each blood drop”, the complaint read.

According to the complaint, the AAP Gujarat chief called BJP leader CR Paatil ‘former bootlegger’ and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi ‘Drugs Sanghvi’. The case will be investigated by inspector AH Rajput of the Crime Branch Gujarat Police.

Meanwhile, reacting to the complaint, AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia said, “They will file a complaint against me, but will not take action against drugs landers, and drugs mafias, such FIRs will not frighten me and I will not succumb to pressure”.

Earlier in July, 2021 a similar FIR was filed by Gujarat Police against Italia for his infamous remarks on the Hindu community and rituals. The FIR then was filed based on the complaint by a member of Hindu IT Cell. The complaint highlighted Italia’s remarks where he had said on record, “I am ashamed of such people (referring to people who attend satsangs). It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?”

Legislative Assembly elections are speculated to be held in Gujarat in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The schedule will be released by the Election Commission of India before the election.