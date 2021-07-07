FIR filed against AAP Gujarat head Gopal Italia for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat head Gopal Italia has been in the headlines lately for his infamous remarks on the Hindu community and rituals. Italia faced a severe backpack and was even stopped from paying obeisance at the Somnath Temple after his old videos abusing the Brahmin community, Hindus and Hindu rituals went viral.

In this regard, an FIR has been filed against Italia in Assam by a member of the Hindu IT Cell, Santanu Saikia.

FIR copy against AAP leader Gopal Italia.

Posting an update, the Twitter handle of Hindu IT Cell informed, “A physical complaint has been filed today against @Gopal_Italia for hurting the religious sentiment of Hindus by our member @ANUJMISHRARSS We Hope @GujaratPolice will take stringent action against the president of @AAPGujarat under Section 153A & 295A Of IPC. cc: @dgpgujarat”

A physical complaint has been filed today against @Gopal_Italia for hurting the religious sentiment of Hindus by our member @ANUJMISHRARSS

We Hope @GujaratPolice will take stringent action against the president of @AAPGujarat under Section

153A & 295A Of IPC.

cc: @dgpgujarat pic.twitter.com/dTA4YERWz0 — Hindu IT Cell (@HinduITCell) June 29, 2021

The complaint highlights Italia’s remarks where he said on record, “I am ashamed of such people (referring to people who attend satsangs). It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?”

FIR copy against AAP leader Gopal Italia.

Italia’s social media handles including his YouTube channel have also been mentioned in the complaint informing that he enjoys a huge following on these channels. Italia has over 3 lakh followers on Facebook.

The member, as well as the organization, have urged the police to take strict action against Italia for his unwarranted remarks against the Hindu community.

FIR copy against AAP leader Gopal Italia.

Italia’s tainted past

From impersonating a cop to threaten a minister, from hurling a shoe at a minister to making PVC bombs for allegedly attacking the BJP, Gopal Italia has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Before joining and becoming the head of the Aam Aadmi Party, Italia worked as a clerk in the revenue department following which he became the leader of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti.

Italia was back in the news after his two old videos insulting Hindu devotees and Brahmins went viral on social media.

Scratch an AApiya & you’ll find a Hindu hater.



AAP Gujarat President @Gopal_Italia saying those who attend Satnsang/Kathas/Bhajan programs are Hijdas… 🤡 pic.twitter.com/a2eX9AvD31 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 24, 2021

In another video, Italia claimed that rich businessmen loot people by taking money in form of kathas and satsangs.