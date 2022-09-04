On 4th September 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 4 smart schools of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. It is notable that these smart schools in Ahmedabad fall into the Lok Sabha constituency of Amit Shah that is Gandhinagar. A total of 22 such smart schools have been set up at a budget of Rs 10 crores. More than 3200 students will benefit from the 4 schools inaugurated by the Home Minister. In his address on this occasion, Amit shah shared a brief account of the tasks accomplished by Narendra Modi while working as the chief minister of Gujarat as well as the Prime Minister of the country.

Talking about the efforts undertaken by the BJP government on education, Amit Shah said, “When the BJP took over the charge of the state from the Congress government, there was a huge dropout percentage. 23.5 percent of students enrolled in primary school would quit education before they could even pass the seventh standard. Also, out of the 100 children born in the state, only 67 would be enrolled in the school. So overall only 40 percent of kids could complete primary education. Narendra Modi started a new initiative to enroll more students, especially girl students. From the chief minister at the top to some clerk in some office, every representative of the government and administration went to schools, visited people at their homes, spread awareness among them, and ensured 100 percent enrollment in the schools.”

He further said, “Gujarat is the first state in India to achieve this feat. Gujarat is the best state in the country when it comes to the standard of primary education. Now, these smart schools will operate according to the new education policy and make sure that the kids in Ahmedabad get the best education.”

Amit Shah said, “For the last so many years there is a BJP government in Gujarat. Especially in the last twenty years, Gujarat is leading on the path of development under the leadership of Narendra Modi, first when he was the chief minister and now in the last 8 years as the Prime Minister. Today, chief minister Bhupendra Patel is toiling hard to realize various schemes of the Narendra Modi government on the ground. Gujarat emerged as a model of development in the country under such leadership.”

चाहे गुजरात सीएम रहते हुए अपनी दूरदर्शिता और नीतियों से छात्रों की ड्रॉपआउट दर कम करना हो या प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में नई शिक्षा नीति के माध्यम से देश को एक अभूतपूर्व शिक्षा मॉडल देना हो, @narendramodi जी ने बच्चों को उज्ज्वल भविष्य देने के अपने संकल्प को जमीन पर चरितार्थ किया है। pic.twitter.com/UqrZvwOsLe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2022

He also compared the work culture of the Congress party and the BJP government. Making the differences clear, he said, “There are two kinds of politicians. One type is those who fight elections from a party that works hard to serve people. The other type of people is those who get a new Kurta Pajama four-five months before the elections and just give promises to people.”

Recalling the violent past of the Congress rule in the state, Amit Shah said, “Gujarat’s people know this type of culture very well. For years, the Congress party used to rule here. I would like Ahmadabad’s people to recall the days when communal violence was an everyday affair. We would be forced to stop our Rath Yatra. There would be a curfew for 200 days a year. Families would pray for the safe return of those who would leave home in the morning to earn their bread and butter. I am very proud to tell you that when a BJP government was formed in the state and especially after Narendra Modi became the chief minister of the state, such curfews became a part of history.”

मोदी जी के विश्वस्तरीय व गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के विजन को आगे बढ़ाते हुए अहमदाबाद नगर निगम व NPSS द्वारा ₹9.54करोड़ से बने स्मार्ट स्कूलों का ई-उद्घाटन किया।



इन स्मार्ट स्कूलों में बच्चों को टेक्नोलॉजी के माध्यम से पढ़ाया जायेगा, जो उनके समग्र विकास में अत्यंत उपयोगी सिद्ध होगा। pic.twitter.com/QheVACVC7p — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2022

Amit Shah also emphasized the changes in the law and order situation in the state brought about by the prolonged rule of the BJP in the state. He said, “Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP government in Gujarat established the law and order situation in the state as one of the most ideal law and order situations in the country. I have seen the situation of the Porbandar jail when there was a Congress rule in the state, I was in ABVP at that time. It was like, where the Porbandar border starts, it marks the end of the ideal law and order. Today see the situation of the state. At around 12 midnight, a young girl wearing loads of jewelry drives a scooter to attend and enjoy a Garba program, and her parents rest at their home without any tension because they know that their daughter will safely return home.”

Informing about the BJP government’s work to supply electricity to even the remotest of the villages in the state, Amit Shah said, “Gone are the days when people used to ask their representatives to provide electricity at least at the time of dinner if not an uninterrupted supply. It was Narendra Modi’s government in Gujarat that for the first time in India ensured a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply across the state.”