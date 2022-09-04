The series of resignations in the Congress party continues in Gujarat. Now Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela has resigned from his post on 4th September 2022. He also alleged that Congress took Rs 1.5 crore to make him the Youth Congress president. This resignation has come just before Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to the state. It is notable that the Gujarat assembly elections are set to be held in the state later this year.

Vishwanathsinh Vaghela held a press conference to announce his decision. He said in the press conference, “Tomorrow Rahul Ji is going to attend the convention but 10 out of 100 people attending the program do not know their booth. My father passed away, I fought the election with the money that I received after his death. None of my forefathers has come into politics. Many leaders have tried to fail me, I have resigned because I lost all my capacities. The party has taken Rs 1.5 crore from me to appoint me the state president of the Youth Congress.”

Gujarat Youth congress President Vishwanathsinh Vaghela resigned. Image Source: Divya Bhaskar

Vishwanathsinh Vaghela has made several allegations in the seven-page resignation letter. He said in his letter, “One of the biggest reasons for joining the Congress was that from an early age, I used to read history books and learned that Congress leaders brought freedom. That’s why I chose the Congress party. However as I continued to work in the party, I came to know that many of the real leaders who had given the freedom to the country had left in 1969. I have not even seen the photographs of the leaders who gave us freedom, and who were my sources of inspiration, in the Congress office.”

He added, “I had long felt as if the present Congress was lost in worshipping one family. Whatever positions were given to me by the Congress party, they took money from me and sold those positions to me. So how can a person like a sold position? Ever since I became the President of the Youth Congress, I have been a victim of factionalism by senior leaders of the party. The group leaders against the senior leaders who helped me in the Youth Congress decided to target me.”

Telling more about the groupism within the state Congress, he said, “I resigned as I am fed up now. I messaged Srinivas and Krishna 3-4 days ago. They have stopped picking up my calls. Hardik Patel has already left 3-4 months back. Our pain may be the same. I won’t name anyone here, but senior party leaders know why they are leaving. Groupism has been going on for 10 years, now, let the party handle this groupism on its own. I have not spoken to the BJP, but I would be active in politics. Like me, countless youths are unhappy with the party.” Vanrajsinh Chavda, BJP’s state executive member and syndicate member of Gujarat University, also attended the press conference with Vishwanathsinh Vaghela.