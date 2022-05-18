In what does not come as much of a surprise, Hardik Patel has now resigned from Congress just months ahead of state assembly elections. Patel resigned and sent his resignation letter to the party’s interim president, Sonia Gandhi. As per sources, he has since gone ‘underground’.

In the tweet, he wrote, “Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future.”

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

Hardik Patel stated in the letter that the lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress Party’s senior leadership. He went on to say that the Congress party has restricted itself to opposition politics. He claimed that the country desired a solution in the form of such decisions, whether it be the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the CAA-NRC, the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, or the implementation of GST, but the Congress party has always objected to such matters.

“It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500 – 600 km in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see that Big leaders of Congress in Gujarat are far away from issues of Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that Chicken Sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time!’ Hardik Patel stated in the letter.

Hardik stated that Gujaratis can never forget how the Congress party has insulted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He mentioned that the Congress leadership’s hearts and thoughts are filled with hatred towards India, his community, and especially the youth. He claimed that the party had consistently worked against “my country and our society’s” interests.

Hardik Patel’s discontent with Congress

Hardik recently chastised the Congress party for failing to consult him and delaying decision-making on party matters in the state. He said that he is being neglected in the party and that his situation in the party is that of a recently married husband forced to endure ‘nasbandi’ (sterilisation).

“My position in the party is that of a newly married groom who has been made to undergo nasbandi (sterilisation),” lamented Hardik Patel.

Patel also removed the reference to Congress from his Twitter bio recently. There are several media reports which suggest that Hardik Patel can also join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon after resigning.