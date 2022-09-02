Amid heavy floods unfolding in the Sindh province of Pakistan, adversities and devastations continue to shatter the minds of Hindus living in the area. On Friday, reports emerged revealing that a young girl was gang-raped by two Pakistani Muslims in the flood-hit area on the pretext of providing grocery items and food.

The two accused have been identified as Khalid who is an auto-rickshaw driver and Dilsher. The duo who belong to the Macchi caste allegedly drugged the victim woman and raped her brutally for two days. The incident is reported to have happened in Shahdadpur, Sanghar district of Sindh province.

The woman recorded her plight in a video that is now going viral over social media platforms. She said that the accused auto rickshaw driver duped her and said that he would provide grocery items. “He took me and made me eat poisonous substance and raped me. They were two men Khalid and Dilsher. Later they offered me water and left me”, she added.

Just In: In the promise of getting a food ration, a young #Hindu girl Bhagwati has been brutally raped for 2 days in a flood-hit area of Shahdadpur district Sanghar, Sindh.

Hindu people residing in Pakistan have been facing adversities and severe institutionalized discrimination in Pakistan. However, the recent flood-like situation in the Sindh province has added to their plight. Earlier on August 31, a similar video from Pakistan had gone viral over social media where a man was seen complaining of attempted rapes of their women by the Pakistani goons.

Also, a heart-wrenching incident was reported yesterday from Sindh, Pakistan where an 8-year-old Hindu girl was gang-raped amid the devastating floods. The suspects scratched her entire face and also gauged out her eyes.

To note, many of the Hindus living in Sindh province of Pakistan are among the poorest sections of Pakistani society. They face human rights violations in cases regarding land grabbing, abduction, and conversion. They have fewer employment opportunities and many still live as bonded labourers under Muslim landlords. Hindus also suffer routine exploitation which they dare not report to the police.

The current floods in the southern part of Pakistan have created havoc by killing more than 1100 people. According to the reports, a surge of water is flowing down the Indus river and is threatening the communities living in the southern part of the Sindh province.