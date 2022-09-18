Iranian women take off hijab to protest against ‘morality police’ over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

On Saturday, protests erupted in western Iran with Iranian women publicly taking off their hijabs over the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini was detained by Iran’s ‘Morality Police’ for wearing the Hijab in an ‘improper manner’ as she had not fully covered her hair. She was arrested by the ‘Morality Police’ and then assaulted in the police van while being driven to a detention center for a “re-education lesson”.

Several videos emerging from the protests have gone viral on social media showing protestors shouting anti-government slogans as they gathered in Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini while mourning the 22-year-old who died in a hospital in Tehran.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting: death to dictator! Removing the hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity.”

Do you really want to know how Iranian morality police killed Mahsa Amini 22 year old woman? Watch this video and do not allow anyone to normalize compulsory hijab and morality police.



The Handmaid’s Tale by @MargaretAtwood is not a fiction for us Iranian women. It’s a reality. pic.twitter.com/qRcY0KsnDk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 16, 2022

In another tweet, Masih Alinejad, wrote, “This is the real Iran, Security forces in Iran’s Saqqez opened fire at peaceful protesters following the burial of #Mahsa_Amini. Several protesters have been injured. First Hijab police killed a 22 Yr old girl and now using guns and tear gas against grieving people.”

This is the real Iran, Security forces in Iran’s Saqqez opened fire at peaceful protesters following the burial of #Mahsa_Amini.

Several protesters have been injured.

First Hijab police killed a 22 Yr old girl and now using guns and tear gas against grieving people.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/IgUdFEnJCS — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022

“Death to the dictator,” the mob screamed, referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as several women removed their headscarves. Protests spread to Sanandaj, the regional capital, and lasted late into the night. Crowds chanted on social media, “Saqez is not alone, it is supported by Sanandaj.”

In Saqqez city the woman protestors took their Hijabs off as a mark of protest against the mandatory veiling.

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting:



death to dictator!



Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022

According to Kairash, the victim’s brother, the police van obstructed his sister’s path and abducted her. When Kairash tried to stop his sister from being carried away, the cops assaulted and twisted his arm. They informed him when he untangled himself that Mahsa would be taken to the station and released after a one-hour ‘re-education class.’