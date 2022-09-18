In the latest development in the money laundering case filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, it has been reported that actress Jacqueline Fernandez pondered marrying the conman. According to a report by India Today, Jacqueline even informed some of her friends that she had discovered her “dream man” and that he would soon be in front of everyone. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was detained by Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case now being investigated by the ED, in which Jacqueline Fernandez also has been named as an accused as she had received gifts worth crores from the conman.

Jacqueline had gotten emotionally attached to Sukesh, according to insiders, until one day her hairdresser gave the celebrity a news article outlining the conman’s criminal past. Jacqueline read the news story and was indignant. Jacqueline contacted Pinky Irani, who was given the responsibility of introducing the celebrity to the con artist and was purportedly paid in crores of rupees for the assignment. Pinky Irani attempted to sway Jacqueline from her position when she informed her about Sukesh’s history.

Salman Khan, as many people are aware, is quite close to Jacqueline and has always stood by her at times. According to reports, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar had both counselled Jacqueline Fernandes to avoid Sukesh Chandrashekhar. “She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh,” a senior police officer said, “but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets.”

The fraudster allegedly pampered Jacqueline Fernandez with limited edition perfumes, expensive bags and dresses, as well as booked private jet and other luxury items. The ED estimates that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to her. Apart from that, Jacqueline’s relatives were given a hefty sum of US$173,000 and 27,000 Australian dollars as loans. The gifts included three Persian cats each worth rupees 9 lakh, an Arabian horse that costs 52 lakh rupees, a diamond set with 15 pairs of earrings, expensive crockery, designer bags of expensive brands like Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci brand gym outfits, several pairs of Louis Vuitton brand footwear, two Hermes brand bracelets, a Mini Cooper car, and many Rolex brand watches.

She was also given the BMW X5 car by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and he had also reportedly gifted a Maserati car to Jacqueline’s parents and a Porsche car from Bahrain to her mother.

Notably, Jacqueline Fernandez was charged as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar by the Enforcement Directorate. According to the central agency, Jacqueline was aware that Sukesh was an embezzler.

It was also recently claimed that Jacqueline ignored Sukesh’s criminal history. As stated in a chargesheet filed by ED, the actress’ family and friends ‘benefited’ from her apparent affair with Sukesh. “Jacqueline Fernandez was well aware about the criminal antecedents of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife in February 2021. She consciously chose to overlook his criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him,” the chargesheet reads.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for almost eight hours by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the extortion case. During the questioning, Jacqueline Fernandez confessed to being in a six-month relationship with Chandrashekhar but claimed she was unaware of his crimes.

In connection with the same issue, investigators have summoned Jacqueline’s fashion designer, who lives in Mumbai. On Monday, the EOW team will question her. Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent a hefty portion of money to Jacqueline’s dress designer and also delivered her various expensive garments, according to the probe.