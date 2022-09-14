Jharkhand: Congress leader Sultan Ansari booked for assault and rape of a tribal woman in Lohardaga

On Wednesday, the Jharkhand Police registered an FIR against Congress leader Sultan Ansari for sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman in Kuru village of Lohardaga district, Jharkhand. The accused dragged the victim woman to the farm and thrashed her on the ground, as per reports. He later assaulted her with sticks and raped her.

According to the reports, the victim woman is a widow and belongs to the tribal community. Her husband had died five years ago leaving a son behind. The woman worked in the fields to survive and look after her now 10-year-old son. On August 3, the accused who is a resident of the Urumuru village came to the field where the victim was working and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said that the incident happened a month ago but she could not file a complaint immediately as her health had deteriorated after the incident and also she was scared. Ansari is the district president of the National Congress Workers Committee. The victim in the complaint mentioned that Ansari often used to take sand-laden tractors from her field. He abused and beat her up after she protested against him on the day of the incident.

Reports mention that the Jharkhand Police had earlier refused to register the case. The woman had alleged that the Jharkhand Police was trying to help Ansari and so had refused to book him. According to her, the accused Sultan Ansari had also threatened her earlier by saying that he had good relations with the police officers and that no one would register a case against him, no matter how much she tries.

The woman reportedly went to court to get her complaint registered by the police, as per reports. Ansari raped her on August 3 and also threatened her saying, “I will kill you in this field”.

BJP leader Deepak Prakash took cognizance of the event and said that the incident was extremely unfortunate. He also slammed the Hemant Soren-led state government and said, “Tribals and Dalits are being tortured continuously by a particular community in Jharkhand, but Hemant Sarkar who is sitting on the lap of Congress, is silent for vote bank”.

लोहरदगा के कुडू में एक आदिवासी विधवा महिला के साथ सुल्तान अंसारी द्वारा बलात्कार की घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है.



झारखंड में लगातार एक समुदाय विशेष के द्वारा आदिवासियों और दलितों पर अत्याचार किया जा रहा है लेकिन कांग्रेस की गोद में बैठी हेमंत सरकार वोटबैंक के लिए चुप्पी साधे है — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) September 12, 2022

“Sultan Ansari, who raped the tribal woman, is the Lohardaga district president of the National Congress Workers Committee. Congress should first stop giving protection to rapists. Dividing the country and practising atrocities on citizens is as if in the DNA of Congress”, he added.

खबर यह भी है कि आदिवासी महिला के साथ बलात्कार करने वाला सुल्तान अंसारी National Congress Workers Committee का लोहरदगा जिला अध्यक्ष है, अब कांग्रेस पहले बलात्कारियों को संरक्षण देना बंद करे उसके बाद मुँह खोले.



कांग्रेस के DNA में ही देश तोड़ना और देशवासियों पर अत्याचार करना है. — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) September 12, 2022

In the current case, the Jharkhand Police have filed an FIR agaisnt Lohardaga district president of the National Congress Workers Committee Sultan Ansari. He has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. Kudu police station in charge Abhinav Kumar said that the matter is being investigated. “Appropriate action will be taken in this regard. Accused Sultan Ansari is still absconding. Police are conducting raids to make arrests. The situation will be more clear once he is arrested and questioned.