Saturday, September 3, 2022
Jharkhand: Another horror story from Dumka, a 14-year-old tribal girl allegedly raped and hanged from a tree by Arman Ansari

Marandi further shared that the girl was just 14 years old and had become a victim of the "jihadi" desires of Arman Ansari.

While India is still reeling from the gruesome murder of a teenage girl in Dumka, another shocking incident has come to light from the same place in Jharkhand. Babulal Marandi, former Chief Minister of the state and leader of opposition in the current assembly, shared the news that a 14-year-old tribal girl was raped and hanged from a tree by a certain Arman Ansari.

Sharing the news, Marandi asked how many more tribal girls will become a victim of such monsters in the state.

Marandi further shared that the girl was just 14 years old and had become a victim of the “jihadi” desires of Arman Ansari. He also said that it could be an international ring of Love Jihad that is behind her murder. He also alleged that CM Hemant Soren is trying to protect the perpetrators of such crimes.

Notably, Dumka is a long-held stronghold of Hemant Soren and his family. The Chief Minister has tried to stop protests against such incidents in the past by imposing section 144 whenever he could.

The accused Arman Ansari has been arrested in this case as per reports.

This is not the first gruesome murder to come to light from Dumka recently. Late last month, a teenage girl was burnt alive while sleeping in her home by Shahrukh Hussain and his friend for ignoring his advances. As per reports, DUmka is becoming a hub of such cases thanks to indoctrination by banned Jihadi organisations from Bangladesh.

