A Mazaar between Chaubepur and Shivrajpur in Kanpur was bulldozed by the Kanpur police and administration on Wednesday as part of the widening of GT Road from Aligarh to Kanpur. The Mazaar was blocking the widening of the highway and therefore it needed to be demolished.

The construction of the six-lane highway connecting Aligarh and Kanpur is progressing quickly. The NHAI plans to finish the work by October 2023. The Mazaar at Mariani village, located between Chaubepur and Shivrajpur, was becoming an impediment to construction. The administration had been attempting to remove it for two months, but the residents of the village were protesting.

On Wednesday, the patron of the religious place was called under the leadership of Bilhaur SDM Alka Lamba. After this, the Mazaar was removed peacefully. During this a heavy police force was present. The SDM said that law and order have not deteriorated in any way regarding the removal of the Mazaar.

UP के कानपुर में मजार पर चला बुलडोजर, NH-91 के निर्माण के बीच में आ रही थी मजार. pic.twitter.com/IppENMzQQP — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) September 14, 2022

A commotion erupted two months ago during the NHAI’s effort to demolish the Mazaar. The work on widening GT Road was then halted. According to locals, the Mazaar was constructed over a fifty-year period. This time, the administration had everything planned in advance by having a meeting. ASP Outer Vijendra Dwivedi and SDM Alka Lamba met with the patron and devised a plan to demolish the Mazaar.