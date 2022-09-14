Wednesday, September 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKanpur: Mazaar obstructing widening of highway demolished in heavy police presence
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Kanpur: Mazaar obstructing widening of highway demolished in heavy police presence

The Mazaar located between Chaubepur and Shivrajpur was demolished as it was blocking the widening of GT Road, the Kanpur-Aligarh highway

OpIndia Staff
6

A Mazaar between Chaubepur and Shivrajpur in Kanpur was bulldozed by the Kanpur police and administration on Wednesday as part of the widening of GT Road from Aligarh to Kanpur. The Mazaar was blocking the widening of the highway and therefore it needed to be demolished.

The construction of the six-lane highway connecting Aligarh and Kanpur is progressing quickly. The NHAI plans to finish the work by October 2023. The Mazaar at Mariani village, located between Chaubepur and Shivrajpur, was becoming an impediment to construction. The administration had been attempting to remove it for two months, but the residents of the village were protesting.

On Wednesday, the patron of the religious place was called under the leadership of Bilhaur SDM Alka Lamba. After this, the Mazaar was removed peacefully. During this a heavy police force was present. The SDM said that law and order have not deteriorated in any way regarding the removal of the Mazaar.

A commotion erupted two months ago during the NHAI’s effort to demolish the Mazaar. The work on widening GT Road was then halted. According to locals, the Mazaar was constructed over a fifty-year period. This time, the administration had everything planned in advance by having a meeting. ASP Outer Vijendra Dwivedi and SDM Alka Lamba met with the patron and devised a plan to demolish the Mazaar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,244FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com