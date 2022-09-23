On Friday, the Popular Front of India (PFI) began its hartal in Kerala, protesting against the nationwide raids and arrests by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Several incidents of stone pelting were reported in Kerala on Friday. Two lorries were destroyed, as were the windshields of two Kerala State Road Transport (KSRTC) vehicles.

Stones were also hurled at vehicles in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad by the PFI workers.

According to reports, a KSRTC driver’s eye was injured in Kozhikode when PFI protestors hurled stones at the bus he was driving.

One auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting the state-wise bandh called today by the Popular Front of India over NIA raids in Thiruvananthapuram, ANI reported.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | One auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting the state-wise bandh called today by the Popular Front of India over NIA raids pic.twitter.com/k305OP83jW — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

On Thursday, KSRTC announced that it will continue with its services as usual. However, KSRTC bus services were suspended in Kozhikode after several incidents of violence were reported.

In order to ensure the availability of buses to hospitals, railway stations, and airports, Biju Prabhakar, CMD KSRTC had directed all units to continue the daily bus services.

In a release, the Kerala Police has assured that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to shut the shops during hartal forcefully.

Anil Kant, the state police chief, has instructed the district police in charge to restrict PFI members from assembling in public locations and, if necessary, to take preventative custody.

The PFI said on Thursday that a hartal will be held throughout Kerala on September 23rd “against the RSS-controlled fascist government’s attempt to stifle dissenting voices through the central agencies.”

The hartal would go from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary of the PFI.

In a statement, PFI state general secretary Abdul Sathar condemned the use of “state machinery” and stated that Central agencies were being utilized to “suppress dissenting voices.”

“The PFI should not think that it can combat terrorism charges with brute force,” said BJP state president K Surendran. To appease a vote bank, the state government is gentle on PFI.”

PFI workers marched to the locations of the raids on Thursday, raising slogans against the Centre and investigating agencies like NIA. However, central forces were already deployed in all such locations as part of strengthening security.

On September 21 and 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided premises associated with the Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in ten states, including Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

The agency arrested over 100 cadres, including top organization officials. According to the reports, the raids were carried out by joint teams of the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the relevant State Police, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was monitoring the organization’s actions.

According to ANI, the NIA also raided the home of PFI Chairman OMA Salam in Manjeri, Malappuram. Following the unexpected raids, PFI workers demonstrated outside Salam’s home. The police also apprehended PFI protesters in many locations.

In Kerala, the NIA has detained PFI’s top leaders, including chairman OMA Salam. Kerala state chief CP Mohammed Basheer, national secretary VP Nazarudheen, and national council member Prof P Koya have all been apprehended.

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz demands ban on PFI

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz released a press release concerning the action (arrest) of members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz issued press release regarding action (arrest) on Popular Front of India (PFI) members



“PFI is trying to mislead the country by acting as the saviour of Islam. We’ve protested against their policies time & again & requested for their ban” pic.twitter.com/jZhdwtPyPE — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

“PFI is trying to mislead the country by acting as the savior of Islam. We’ve protested against their policies time & again & requested for their ban,” the press release stated.