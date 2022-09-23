In Shahnawazpur, Halkara village in Ayodhya, a shocking case of Love Jihad has been reported. For 12 years, a man named Jagbir Kori lived with his wife Pooja. But one day he discovered that his wife is Hasina Bano, a Muslim, not a Hindu.

The Muslim wife’s family members and other acquaintances are said to have put pressure on her husband Jagbir Kori and the Hindu family to convert to Islam. Jagbir Kori is being threatened with beheading for refusing to convert to Islam, as per reports.

The police started an investigation after receiving a complaint from Jagbir. Jagbir Kori is from a Dalit family and lives in Purva, Ayodhya Halkara. He claims that Hasina Bano, whom he had known as Pooja for 12 years, was actually Hasina Bano.

He claims he met this girl at the railway station 12 years ago. Pooja aka Hasina Bano claimed to be helpless. After this Jagbir and his family took her to their home. Jagbir married Pooja alias Hasina Bano a while later. Both had a son and a daughter. Pooja alias Hasina Bano began teaching Islamic education to children two years ago, according to Jagbir. She also got her son circumcised (khatna) as per Islamic practice. When Jagbir objected, Hasina Bano threatened him.

Jagbir stated that when he arrived home on August 11, his wife was performing Namaz. He said that his wife was also forcibly offering Namaz to his children. Furthermore, he stated that on August 12, a person named Raju from Ayodhya’s Ashapur came to his house with four to five unknown people and stated that Pooja is a Muslim girl named. Haseena Bano is the daughter of a man named Amanatullah.

Jagbir alleged that Hasina Bano has not only been forcing him to become a Muslim but also wanted to have Jagbir’s house and property transferred to her name.