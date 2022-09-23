Friday, September 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAyodhya: Pooja turns out to be Hasina Bano after 12 years of marriage, threatens...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ayodhya: Pooja turns out to be Hasina Bano after 12 years of marriage, threatens her Hindu husband to convert to Islam or be ready for ‘sar tan se juda’

The Muslim wife's family members and other acquaintances are said to have put pressure on her husband Jagbir Kori and the Hindu family to convert to Islam. Jagbir Kori is being threatened with beheading for refusing to convert to Islam, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Hindu man's wife turns out to be Hasina Bano after 12 years, threatens to convert
Jagbir Kori with his family , image via News 18
11

In Shahnawazpur, Halkara village in Ayodhya, a shocking case of Love Jihad has been reported. For 12 years, a man named Jagbir Kori lived with his wife Pooja. But one day he discovered that his wife is Hasina Bano, a Muslim, not a Hindu.

The Muslim wife’s family members and other acquaintances are said to have put pressure on her husband Jagbir Kori and the Hindu family to convert to Islam. Jagbir Kori is being threatened with beheading for refusing to convert to Islam, as per reports.

The police started an investigation after receiving a complaint from Jagbir. Jagbir Kori is from a Dalit family and lives in Purva, Ayodhya Halkara. He claims that Hasina Bano, whom he had known as Pooja for 12 years, was actually Hasina Bano.

He claims he met this girl at the railway station 12 years ago. Pooja aka Hasina Bano claimed to be helpless. After this Jagbir and his family took her to their home. Jagbir married Pooja alias Hasina Bano a while later. Both had a son and a daughter. Pooja alias Hasina Bano began teaching Islamic education to children two years ago, according to Jagbir. She also got her son circumcised (khatna) as per Islamic practice. When Jagbir objected, Hasina Bano threatened him.

Jagbir stated that when he arrived home on August 11, his wife was performing Namaz. He said that his wife was also forcibly offering Namaz to his children. Furthermore, he stated that on August 12, a person named Raju from Ayodhya’s Ashapur came to his house with four to five unknown people and stated that Pooja is a Muslim girl named. Haseena Bano is the daughter of a man named Amanatullah.

Jagbir alleged that Hasina Bano has not only been forcing him to become a Muslim but also wanted to have Jagbir’s house and property transferred to her name. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAyodhya police, love jihad UP, convert to Islam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,119FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com