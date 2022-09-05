Following the fatal fire in a hotel in Lucknow, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Dr. Roshan Jacob has said that the hotel’s premises will be sealed and the building will be demolished. He said that it will be done in accordance with established protocols, as the hotel did not have an approved construction map from the authorities. This follows after the commissioner surveyed the site of the incident.

The commissioner has also ordered that action should be taken on the authorities responsible for such negligence in granting permissions and doing favours. Action is also ordered on other such businesses failing to furnish the construction maps, floor plans, and relevant No Objection Certificates from relevant authorities.

Roshan Jacob, Commissioner Lucknow probing the fire at Levana Hotel in a order claims there was no approved map of the building and hence should be sealed and demolished. Four people had died in the fire that broke out in the hotel on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/XgYOU4rRb0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 5, 2022

This follows after four people were killed and ten others were injured in a major fire that broke out at Levana Suites hotel in Lucknow’s Hazratganj locality on Monday morning. 15 firetrucks and 13 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. To rescue those trapped inside the hotel, emergency response crews used iron rods to break the windows.

According to accounts, firefighters utilised external ladders to get access to the windows of rooms on the second and third floors where individuals were trapped. Two dead bodies were discovered when the fire safety crew examined the premises after finishing the rescue. As the fire was so severe, firefighters had to use excavators to dig apertures in the walls in order to throw water inside the first floor.

Image: Firstpost

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited victims at the hospital and ordered a thorough probe.

लखनऊ के होटल में आग लगने की घटना में घायलों से डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी (सिविल) अस्पताल में भेंट कर उनका कुशल-क्षेम जाना तथा उनके समुचित उपचार हेतु संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया।



मंडलायुक्त और पुलिस कमिश्नर, लखनऊ को घटना के कारणों की जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/PxaP5u22s8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 5, 2022

In a tweet, CM Yogi wrote, “In the incident of the fire in Lucknow hotel, met the injured at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital to know their well being and directed the concerned officials for their proper treatment. The Divisional Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow have been directed to investigate the cause of the incident.”

So far, 3 including the owner of the hotel have been arrested in the case.