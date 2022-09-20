Tuesday, September 20, 2022
‘They are dying of hunger and you are making fun of them’: Pakistanis slam PCB for distributing free cricket match tickets to flood victims

As per a report in Geo Super, the DIG (Special Security Unit) Maqsood Memon informed on Sunday (September 18) that the PCB will allow flood-hit families to watch the first T20 match, between England and Pakistan, for free at the National Stadium in Karachi.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistanis slam PCB for misplaced priorities over free entry to flood victims
PCB, flood victims in Baluchistan, images via Cricket World and Zahid Hussain/ Associated Press
17

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) drew the ire of its countrymen for its lack of empathy toward victims, whose lives have been upended by the wrath of the floods that continues to wrack the country. PCB has announced free tickets to a cricket match, which did not sit well with Pakistanis, who lambasted the board for being insensitive toward the flood victims at a time when they are facing more serious issues such as crippling hunger, displacement, and loss of income avenues among others.

As per a report in Geo Super, the DIG (Special Security Unit) Maqsood Memon informed on Sunday (September 18) that the PCB will allow flood-hit families to watch the first T20 match, between England and Pakistan, for free at the National Stadium in Karachi.

He added that the Sindh police took up the matter with Chairman Ramiz Raza and other officials of the cricket Board. “We talked to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Zakir Khan to allow flood-hit families free entry into the stadium during matches,” Memon said.

He emphasised, “Our brothers and sisters are suffering from tough times. Free entry to the stadium will help in bringing smiles back on their faces,” he added. According to Geo News (Urdu) journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, Sindh police will also provide free transport to the flood victims to the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistanis lash out at PCB for being insensitive toward the flood victims

Social media users in Pakistan are upset about the misplaced priorities of the PCB and Sindh police. One Alahuddin Khan wrote, “They are dying of hunger and PCB is making fun of them shame on PCB.”

“What’s this nonsense? Instead of giving them free tickets, let people pay for the ticket and donate all the money to flood-affected people,” wrote another Facebook user.

Screengrab of the comments by Pakistani Facebook users

“So you think they have been waiting for your free ticket support? Get a Life man !!!!! They have lost their lives, Get them their life back. Then only ask for appreciation and applause” one Ali Zia pointed out.

“Okay, so those who lost their homes and other stuff due to the flood will travel to the stadium to watch ticket-free matches…Is your mind in ur pants or what???? They would definitely prefer the travel expanse to be spent for buying food rather than your free ticket sh*t,” said another Facebook user.

Screengrab of the comments by Pakistani Facebook users

Facebook user Mohid Tariq pointed out that the focus of the administration should lie on resettling flood victims instead of wasting State resources to facilitate free entry to cricket matches.

“They don’t need free tickets. They need support for rehabilitation,” wrote one Muhammad Ali Chohan. Another user said, “Wah!Wah! The level of stupidity is unmatched…they need your money..not sit and clap in a stadium…and also will they be transported to the match…sheesh.”

Last month, the government of Pakistan declared a “national emergency” in response to the catastrophe brought about by heavy rains and flooding in various regions of the country.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rainfall and flooding have already claimed more than 1500 lives and injured 12,850 people. In total, about 1,979,485 houses have been destroyed while 973,632 livestock has died due to the floods. Moreover, 374 bridges and 12,716 km of roads have also been damaged.

