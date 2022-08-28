On Thursday 25th August 2022, the government of Pakistan declared a “national emergency” in response to the catastrophe brought about by heavy rains and flooding in various regions of the country. According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) most recent statistics, rainfall and flooding have already claimed more than 1000 lives and left at least 33 million people without shelter. 119 people have died within the last 24 hours in the country. On Saturday, four people died in Balochistan, six in Gilgit Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 76 in Sindh.

At least 110 districts in Pakistan have been left devastated by floods as a result of the persistent heavy rain, which has affected more than 33 million people. According to Geo News, a total of 72 districts have been declared disaster-affected as Pakistan struggles with its biggest natural disaster in decades.

Horrifying footage from S. #Pakistan today of entire building washed away by floods. Over 935 people killed, more than 33 million affected, worst natural disaster for country in decades:

Around a million houses have been damaged in the floods, out of which, nearly 300,000 have been completely ruined while over 600,000 have suffered a partial loss. Additionally, over 700,000 animals have perished as a result of the floods. The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of Pakistan issued an alert on Saturday, stating that a very high and above-level flood is likely to persist in the River Kabul near Nowshera for the ensuing 24 hours. In the upcoming 24 to 48 hours, River Indus near Kalabagh and Chashma is also predicted to see high to extremely high flood levels.

To shorten response times, it was advised that all concerned ministries and departments, municipal and city administrations, and others, maintain a high alert level and monitor the evolving situation. All civic organizations and rescue services, such as Rescue 1122, the Fire Brigade, Ambulance, and Civil Defense, have also been advised by the department to remain on high alert and ensure that personnel and equipment are available in high-risk areas during the predicted period.

The worst flood ever in Pakistan happening right now.

33 mil people affected.

784% above normal rainfall.



This video is shocking.

Watch the buildings getting taken out.



🔊 pic.twitter.com/8f2lbRFQH7 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 27, 2022

The advisory mentioned, “Timely evacuation of at-risk population from low-lying / flood prone areas as per Evacuation Plans and ensure availability of shelters, food, and medicines in those shelter camps.”

Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said, “Pakistan is going through its 8th cycle of monsoon; normally the country has only three to four cycles of rain. Pakistan is under an unprecedented monsoon spell and data suggests the possibility of re-emergence of another cycle in September.”

Rehman claimed that the current state of Pakistan is worse than the floods of 2010. She claimed that in several parts of the nation, bridges and communication infrastructure has been destroyed by flash floods brought about by severe rainfall.