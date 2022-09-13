Pro-AAP blog editor Rifat Jawaid accuses AAP worker of calling his children 'suicide bombers'

Rifat Jawaid, a pro-Aam Aadmi Party blogger, accused an ‘AAP fan’ of labelling his children “suicide bombers” for wearing Islamic attire. Rifat Jawaid posted a photograph on Twitter of a person who commented on one of Jawaid’s posts, stating that his children were dressed like suicide bombers.

Jawaid wrote, “You need more proof? This AAP scum from @ArvindKejriwal‘s party calls my 8-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son ‘suicide bombers’ because they wore Islamic dress for madrasah classes. Kitna zahar hai Musalmanon ke khilaf Kejriwal ke workers mein? They don’t even spare children.”

The profile of the Twitter user earlier mentioned, “AAP Fan of Journalist and Author Vinay Aggrawal.” The profile now stands locked and currently has no reference to AAP.

The profile on Twitter

It is worth mentioning that Rifat Jawaid has been a staunch advocate of madarsas operating in the country, the so-called education system that has come under the spotlight for its role in promoting Islamic radicalism and sowing the seeds of supremacist beliefs in impressionable children.

“Before you demonise Muslims by using Madrasa children, do educate yourself that Madrasas serve as permanent abode/hostels for some of the most underprivileged children of our society. There are orphans there too. Fear karma before you let your Islamophobia get the better of you,” Jawaid had tweeted in 2020 after questions were raised over madarsas acting as the fount of Islamic extremism in India.

It is one thing to preach online and totally another thing to practice in real life. Jawaid, however, has been among those who practice what they preach, at least as far as his support for madarsas is concerned. He has often shared pictures of his children, whom he had claimed to have studied in madarsas.

In one of the pictures shared online, Jawaid is seen holding a toddler along with three other children. “On our way to a parent-teacher meeting at the madrasah!”, he had tweeted.

Jawaid recently engaged in a verbal spat with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan questioned Rifat Jawaid, the operator of the pro-AAP site ‘Janta Ka Reporter,’ about his involvement in the recent stabbing of Salman Rushdie. Balyan made the comment in reaction to Rifat Jawaid’s assertion that the AAP’s reign in Delhi is worse for Muslims than the Bharatiya Janata Party’s.

Back in April this year, Islamists and terror apologists poured on Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan’s timeline after he called out Rifat Jawaid ‘Talibani’ for labelling the Indian Army a “coward.”

In February this year, the pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter referred to the students protesting against the burqa in Karnataka and chanting Jai Shri Ram as ‘terrorists.’ It is notable that the Janta Ka Reporter website has been accused of using soft porn to drive traffic.