Islamists and terror apologists descended upon timeline of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan after he called out Editor of pro-AAP blog Janta Ka Reporter Rifat Jawaid ‘Talibani’ for calling the Indian Army ‘coward’.

On Saturday evening, Jawaid had tweeted, “Indian army: can’t defend a tweet on secularism and you expect these cowards to defend the country.” Following a controversy, Jawaid deleted his tweet. However, the screenshot of his contentious tweet began doing the rounds of the internet.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rifat Jawaid

His remarks about the Indian army drew the ire of AAP legislator (Uttam Nagar) Naresh Balyan, who went on to label the blogger as ‘terrorist (atanki)’ and ‘Talibani.’

Balyan posted a series of tweets in which he lambasted Rifat Jawaid. “Look at this man harbouring Taliban mentality. He is referring to the Indian army as ‘coward’. Why doesn’t he leave the country and settle in Afghanistan? He should be booked.”

The AAP MLA added, “Just because a PR company deleted a tweet, he is labelling the institution of the army as cowards. What is the difference between this blogger and the militants? Indian army knows how to deal with these terrorists.”

Screengrab of the tweets by Naresh Balyan

Naresh Balyan emphasised that the tweet of Rifat Jawaid was not just directed at the institution of the Indian army but those soldiers such as Major Mohit Sharma, who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. “This is an insult to 137 crore Indians,” he had tweeted.

The AAP legislator went on to draw a clear distinction between Major Usman and the blogger, labelling the former as a ‘martyr’ and the latter as a terrorist.

Screengrab of the tweets by Naresh Balyan

In another tweet, Balyan stated, “He (Rifat Jawaid) ran away by deleting his tweet. Who is the coward? You or the Indian army? Think 1000 times before calling the army coward.” He then went on to accuse the pro-AAP blogger of being on the payroll of the BJP.

अब ट्वीट डिलीट कर भाग गया। Coward कौन? तुम या भारतीय फ़ौज? अगली बार भारतीय फ़ौज को coward कहने से पहले हज़ार बार सोचना। ऐसे लोग भाजपा से पैसे खा कर देश के करोड़ों लोगों के भावना को भड़का कर भाजपा के पक्ष में माहौल बनाते है। pic.twitter.com/2bdWA4o6pw — MLA Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) April 24, 2022

Islamists attack Naresh Balyan over his comments on Rifat Jawaid

Islamists soon descended upon the Twitter timeline of Naresh Balyan and abused him for defending the Indian army and calling out the blogger.

“And Aam AAdmi Party at it again. Full of Sanghis like Balyan. Why are you demonising Muslims? Of course, Indian army must answer why it is not standing with its Muslim troops. Why should Rifat Jawaid go to Afghanistan! You should be stripped of your MLA status”, wrote one Islamist.

Screengrab of the tweet

“AAP is the father of the BJP when it comes to showcasing bigotry. Naresh Balyan is the snake of RSS in the Aam Aadmi Party,” wrote another Islamist.

Screengrab of the tweet

‘Journalist’ Aditya Menon had tweeted, “These shameless people will not take 2 minutes to label Muslims as Talibani, Bangladeshi or Rohingya.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Menon has converted to Islam.

“Next time, vote for Congress in Delhi. AAP will move on to Punjab, and maybe even Gujarat by then. But throwing them out from Delhi in the initial years will at least hinder the growth of the modern, and the more polished version of BJP to take birth and spread fangs in India,” remarked Bollywood scriptwriter Hussain Haidry.

Screengrab of the tweet

Rifat Jawaid’s tweet calling the Indian Army coward came after the Defence ministry’s public relations officer (PRO) in Jammu allegedly deleted the tweet of Indian army personnel celebrating Iftaar, blogger Rifat Jawaid took to Twitter to label the Indian army as ‘cowards’.