Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeEconomy and FinancePVR and INOX stocks crash after poor reviews of Brahmastra from critics, ₹800 crore...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

PVR and INOX stocks crash after poor reviews of Brahmastra from critics, ₹800 crore in market value wiped out

Made with a budget of ₹410 crore, Brahmastra was poorly reviewed by film critics, with Taran Adarsh calling it a ‘king-sized disappointment'

OpIndia Staff
28

Back-to-back mega flop movies from Bollywood in recent months has resulted in heavy loss for film distributors and theatres, apart from the producers of the films. The latest big-budget Bollywood movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released today with poor reviews from film critics, and it seems the movie has a new victim, the investors of theatres.

Made with an ambitious budget of ₹410 crore, Brahmastra released today with much less than expected advance booking. Ahead of its release to the public, the movie was poorly reviewed by film critics, with Taran Adarsh calling it a ‘king-sized disappointment’, who gave it just two out of five stars.

While the movie did receive some favourable reviews from some critics, the stars given to it range from 2 to 3.5. Most reviewers said that while the VFX and CGI in the movie are good, the story is poor. And moments after the bad reviews of the movie started to appear, the stock price of major multiplex chains in the country started to fall.

According to estimates, PVR and INOX, the two major listed theatre chains, lost over ₹800 crore in market capitalisation today. The stocks had started to gain in recent days, but they crashed today, coinciding with the release of Brahmastra.

The PVR stock, which had reached a high of around ₹2,200 in the beginning of August, had opened at ₹1,942 today at the NSE. But soon after the reviews of the Brahmastra started to arrive in the media, the stock crashed and reached ₹1,829 at around 12 pm, falling by more than 5%, and is currently trading at around that price.

Similarly, INOX had reached a high in the first week of August and had opened at ₹522 at the NSE today. The share price fell by almost 5% to reach around ₹490 at around 12 pm today. It is notable that graphs of both PVR and INOX share prices show exactly the same pattern.

It is being analysed that the poor opening of the movie Brahmastra is the reason for this fall in the share price of the multiplex chains. According to analysts, the movie will do a lifetime business in the range of ₹130-200 crore, which will not be enough to recover the cost of ₹410 crore. This will mean a massive loss for the makers of the movie.

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Director Ayan Mukerji, under the production companies Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios, which is a subsidiary of Disney Star. Ranbir Kapoor and Marijke DeSouza are also producers of the movie. Fox STAR Studios is distributing it in India, while Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is handling international distribution.

Brahmastra has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and has big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and even Shah Rukh Khan. While the makers had high expectations from the movie, they had to face the ongoing general negative outlook towards Bollywood movies among the public.

If Brahmastra fails this weekend, this will be a big loss for all these companies, along with the theatres, and investors in the companies. If the movie flops, it will join the recent big budget flops like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj, Anurag Kashyap directed Dobaaraa, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera from Yash Raj Films etc.

With very few mega hits in recent times, Bollywood filmmakers have been trying to recreate the success of Southern larger-than-life movies like RRR, KFG, Bahubali etc, and made Brahmastra, Shamshera etc movies on a similar scale, but they have failed to excite the audiences due to poor storylines.

With the massive budget of ₹410 crore, it will be difficult for the makers to recover the cost if the analysts are right that it will collect a maximum of ₹200 crore. If that happens, even revenue from OTT platforms will not cover the costs, because with recent flops, OTT platforms have stopped big money for Bollywood movies, and it is unlikely that any streaming company like Netflix or Amazon Prime will pay big money to acquire the movie.

PVR and INOX head for a merger

In related news, theatre chains PVR and INOX are considering a merger of both companies. PVR has called a meeting of its shareholders and creditors on October 11 to seek their approval for the scheme of merger with rival Inox Leisure. Earlier in June, both PVR and Inox Leisure had said they had received clearances for their merger from exchanges NSE and BSE.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BJP questions Uddhav over Yakub Memon grave beautification, ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar says she had no idea she was meeting hanged terrorist’s family member

OpIndia Staff -

Steady rise in mazars and madarsas adjoining Buddhist places of worship in UP’s Shravasti near Indo-Nepal border: Ground report

राहुल पाण्डेय -

My grievance is that I am a pensioner: Delhi Court waives off fine imposed on former interim CBI Director M Nageswaro Rao over Twitter...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Ganesh temple construction at Bangalore University sparks protest by some students and faculty members against ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Ishtiaq Ahmed booked for sexually harassing 9 schoolgirls, victims had stopped going to school in fear

OpIndia Staff -

The legacy of CJI Ramana: Frequent preachy speeches and why it did not achieve what he wanted – bring Judiciary closer to the people

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Cattle smuggling case: Mamata Banerjee directs party workers to “give a heroic welcome” to Anubrata Mondal on his release from jail

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee complaints about not being invited to meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: Here is what the Modi govt said

OpIndia Staff -

Hathras conspiracy case: SC grants bail to UAPA accused Siddique Kappan after 2 years, asks him to mark attendance at local police station

Gopal Tiwari -

Queen Elizabeth II’s death: Tucker Carlson hails England for leaving behind a civilisation when they quit India. Here’s how he is wrong

Jinit Jain -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,325FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com