The name of New Delhi’s historic Rajpath is set to be changed to ‘Kartavya Path’, media reports said on Monday, September 5, 2022. Rajpath was a Hindi translation of Kingsway, the ceremonial boulevard’s name during British rule, named after King George V. He had visited India in 1911 when the decision to move the British Raj’s capital from Calcutta to Delhi was formally proclaimed.

The move is in line with the push for decolonisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days. Earlier, the Indian Naval ensign was changed this month to remove St George’s Cross from the ensign, and the Scottish hymn ‘Abide By Me’ was removed from the Beating Retreat ceremony during Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi had stressed upon deloconisation during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort this year.

As per media reports, the decision to change the name is likely to be endorsed by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) later this week.

Rajpath, along with Central Vista avenue, has undergone a major transformation under the Central Vista project. The Central Vista project involves the reconstruction of Central Vista Avenue, which runs between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate and houses all of the union government’s significant buildings. This project is divided into two parts: a new parliament building and a new secretariat complex that will house all of the key government departments in one location.

A third component entails the development of the Rajpath and the surrounding region, which is usually accessible to the general public, as well as the creation of public utilities.

The revamped stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is going to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8, 2022.