Central Vista Avenue to be open to public soon, watch visuals

Following months of construction, the 3-kilometre-long Central Vista Avenue in central Delhi is ready to greet visitors. After a few delays over the last eight months, the avenue is finally ready to be open to the public. Wonderful images from the Avenue are now in the public domain, drawing already enthusiastic visitors.

Stunning visuals from the site have inundated social media drawing widespread attention and excitement. Images were shared by several social media users highlighting the enhancement in the beauty of the area which was primarily developed by the British coloniser.

Sunset near India Gate.

According to The Indian Express, citing Ministry of Urban Development sources, the stretch is finished and should be dedicated soon. “The minister is not in the country so far and the inauguration date will be finalised once he is back on Monday,” the source said.

The garden around India Gate.

The Central Vista project involves the reconstruction of Central Vista Avenue, which runs between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate and houses all of the union government’s significant buildings. This project is divided into two parts: a new parliament building and a new secretariat complex that will house all of the key government departments in one location.

A third component entails the development of the Rajpath and the surrounding region, which is usually accessible to the general public, as well as the creation of public utilities. This project entails the demolition of several non-historical buildings in the neighbourhood and the construction of new structures in their stead.

The pathways, lawns, kiosks, and parking lot have been ready for many weeks, according to insiders, but the four underpasses, which will aid in seamless accessibility, were completed just a few days ago.

Fountain in the canal adjacent to India Gate.

At the newly restructured avenue, pathways have been renovated, public amenity facilities have been constructed, and the nearby lawns and gardens have been restored. A number of new trees have been planted because many of the older trees in the area have perished or will soon. To guarantee that the right species of trees were chosen for planting, a survey of tree species was also conducted for this. The sites of street vendors that serve tourists and visitors have been pinpointed.

The open grass acreage will grow from 3,50,000 square metres to around 3,90,000 square metres in accordance with the proposal, and walkways over the canal will also be constructed. With space set aside for about 1,000 cars, efforts have also been taken to expand parking space, which remained a problem at India Gate.

The master plan of the Central Vista project has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd, which had won the bid. The company is headed by renowned architect Bimal Patel, who has designed several public places, including the Sabarmati Riverfront at Ahmedabad, the Central Vista project at Gandhinagar and the Mumbai Port Complex.