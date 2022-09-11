On social media, there has been a boycott trend against Bollywood for the past several days. The boycott trend affected even Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Lal Singh Chaddha, which ended up as a flop. In such a scenario, several Bollywood personalities like Sunil Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Alia Bhatt have made callous remarks trying to dismiss this boycott trend. Meanwhile, Actor Shreyas Talpade strongly opposed the arrogant statements made by Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt during the Ganesh Chaturthi special program of News18 Lokmat.

Shreyas Talpade advised actress Alia Bhatt, who has been engaged in controversy owing to statements such as “If you don’t like me, don’t watch me,” to respect the audience.

When asked what would he wish from Lord Ganpati this year, Shreyas Talpade answered, “I would wish from Lord Ganesha to give wisdom to Bollywood celebrities giving arrogant statements over ‘boycott Bollywood trend’. Right now, I don’t appreciate the statements coming from the Bollywood industry regarding the boycott calls.“ Shreyas on Alia Bhatt’s ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’ statement said, “It is very wrong to say that if you do not like me just do not watch my movies. This way you will end up alienating yourself from the audience. An actor exists only till the audience likes him.”

He also used a metaphor to support his perspective. According to Shreyas Talpade, if your lover or better half is unhappy for some reason, will you tell him/her to leave? Instead, we will try to persuade them not to leave and regain their trust by apologizing for a mistake.

Alia Bhatt’s controversial statement

Alia Bhatt’s recent statement sparked controversy ahead of Brahmastra’s release. During the interview, Alia Bhatt said, “I will not always defend the protest. People who don’t like me don’t watch my film. I can’t do anything for this.”

Brahmastra: A ‘king-sized failure’

Notably, despite all of the hype around it, Karan Johar’s film Brahmastra, which is presently running in theaters, has failed to impress cinema critics and reviewers. Taran Adarsh, a well-known film reviewer, reviewed the film on Twitter on Friday. He dismissed the film entirely, calling it a “king-sized failure.” Adarsh gave the Ayan Mukherjee-directed film a two-star rating, stating that it was ‘poor on the material.’ He said the film was “all gloss, no soul.”

Taran Adarsh was not the only one who was underwhelmed with the film. Many other film critics and media outlets gave the film terrible ratings ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 stars out of 5.

This ‘boycott Bollywood trend’ has affected Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Singh Chaddha,’ Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ in recent months.