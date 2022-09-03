Taapsee Pannu’s latest Bollywood release named ‘Dobaaraa’ is struggling to make money at the box office. Though the movie which was released on August 19 this year was being promoted by the entire Left-Liberal ecosystem, it is struggling to cross the mere Rs 6-crore mark at the box office collections.

According to the reports, Dobaaraa is battling to stay afloat. Since its debut, the movie has underperformed at the box office, further failing to attract audience to the screens. It also competed against Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan at the box office. However, the subsequent two films have also underperformed.

On Day 1, ‘Dobaaraa’ earned only Rs 72 lakh while its collection progressively improved throughout its first Sunday in the cinemas. However, the figures have steadily declined since then. The film is presently fighting to break the Rs 6 crore mark at the box office. Citing the figures, it is believed that the film’s theatre run might conclude with a meagre Rs 6 crore.

Taapsee Pannu’s film directed by Anurag Kashyap was released only across 370 theatres on August 19. As reported earlier, it failed to garner popular support as it recorded a 2-3 percent occupancy rate on Day 1. Several early screenings of the film were also cancelled.

It’s worth noting that an interview with Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu went viral only days before the release of Dobaaraa, in which both of them poked fun at boycott calls for various films, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Both of them made fun of people by encouraging them to make their film trend on social media and boycott it.

The film is an approved remake of Mirage, a 2018 Spanish film. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the Anurag Kashyap-directed movie also stars Pavail Gulati in a key role. It premiered at the London Indian Film Festival 2022 and was later released theatrically across 370 theatres. Dobaaraa’s narrative focuses on a lady who is given the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old child who saw a death during a rainstorm 25 years ago. She accomplishes this by connecting via the television set during a similar storm in the present. Gaurav Chatterji and Shor Police have composed the film’s soundtrack.