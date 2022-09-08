A 24-year-old youth named Shahrukh has been arrested by police in Rudrapur of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand for harassing and threatening a girl. The accused had threatened to burn the girl to death like the recent case from Jharkhand if she refused to marry him.

Shahrukh had visited the victim’s house a year ago to install CCTV cameras at the premises. At that time he hid his real identity and introduced himself as Rajkumar. Shahrukh befriended the girl using this fake identity and even started coming to her house regularly. He even proposed marriage but at that time, the girl came to know about his real identity and refused to marry him.

The girl also found out that he has ruined the lives of many women after trapping them like this. Following this, she stopped talking to Shahrukh.

Once the girl stopped talking to him, Shahrukh started threatening her and even tried to blackmail her. For the last 2 months, he was harassing the girl and even threatened to burn her after pouring petrol on her, like the girl from Jharkhand. On September 7, Shahrukh called the girl and threatened to kill her if she didn’t come to meet him. When the girl came to meet him, he molested her and tried to force her to accompany him.

The girl raised an alarm after this and passersby gathered, helping the girl to escape. After this, the girl filed a police complaint against Shahrukh. Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 153A, 323, 354, 354A, 354 D, 417, 420, 504, 506, and 386, and arrested the accused.